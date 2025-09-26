Massive Postseason Implications on the Line as LSC Takes on New Mexico United

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The eyes of the USL Championship will be on Lexington SC Sunday evening as perhaps its most important match of the 2025 regular season awaits at New Mexico United.

The contest will be crucial in the context of the Western Conference playoff race, not just for the two sides involved, but for the league as a whole.

After a midweek victory, New Mexico enters play in third place in the West, surpassing Lexington SC on Wednesday night who now sits in fifth. Both clubs are even on matches played, while Lexington trails New Mexico by two points.

For nearly a month, only four points separated third place from ninth. Over the last week, that gap has widened to eight points, offering separation but not exactly breathing room.

With a win, LSC could launch back into third, depending on Saturday night's result between San Antonio FC and Birmingham Legion FC. However, Lexington cannot fall out of playoff position this week.

The last time the two sides squared off, LSC claimed all three points in a 2-1 comeback victory in the Bluegrass. Sofiane Djeffal and Xavier Zengue scored as Lexington snapped an early-season 11-match USL-C winless streak.

That win over New Mexico proved to be a turning point in the season as LSC has gone 8W-2L-3D in league play since.

Narrowing the view of Lexington's scoring form, the club has posted a 5W-1L-1D record over its last seven matches with four clean sheets. It is fresh off a critical road win at Detroit City last weekend. Forster Ajago has scored in three consecutive matches.

It has all been coming together for Terry Boss' side at the perfect time, and its initial win over New Mexico kickstarted it all.

Kickoff from Isotopes Park is set for 6 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING NEW MEXICO

New Mexico United faces off with Lexington SC on short rest having just played Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC four days prior. Overall, it will be the third match in eight days for the Black and Yellow.

Its previous meeting with Lexington SC also served as a turning point in New Mexico's schedule, but in the opposite direction. Prior to the match, New Mexico was 7W-3L-1D on the season. Since that loss, it has posted a 4W-6L-3D record in league play.

However, New Mexico has improved its form as of late, going 3W-1L-1D over its last five outings. In its last five home matches, it is 1W-3L-1D.

Greg Hurst leads the side with five goals, followed by Luiz Fernando with four. Mukwelle Akale leads the club with six assists and is tied for the eighth-most in the league. Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis owns a 67.2% save percentage on the season and six clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Earlier this week, the USL Championship gave Lexington SC an 89% chance to make the playoffs and projected the club to finish in fourth place in the West.

More specific to this match, both LSC and New Mexico United are tied atop the USL Championship in passing accuracy this season (85%).

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream nationally on CBS Sports Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.