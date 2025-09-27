Orange County SC Seeks Redemption in Must-Win Clash with Charleston Battery

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC returns home this Saturday for a must-win showdown with Eastern Conference powerhouse Charleston Battery. The last time these two clubs met, OCSC's night unraveled almost immediately when Ryan Doghman was shown a controversial red card just five minutes in. Charleston seized the advantage and ran away with a 6-0 rout. Orange County hasn't forgotten, and this weekend offers a chance for redemption.

For the hosts, the stakes couldn't be higher. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, every point matters, and taking down one of the league's elite would be both a statement victory and a vital boost of confidence. On the other side, Charleston arrives intent on tightening their grip near the top of the table, continuing a campaign defined by consistency, balance, and attacking power.

To pull off the upset, OCSC must come out with urgency and avoid letting Charleston establish early momentum. Clinical finishing will be non-negotiable; every chance must count. Set pieces could prove decisive, offering Orange County a way to unlock a disciplined Battery back line. Above all, defensive focus and minimizing mistakes will be key; against a team as ruthless as Charleston, even the smallest lapse can tilt the game. For OCSC, the path to victory lies in discipline, grit, and seizing the big moments when they arrive.

BATTERY CHARGE

Striker Cal Jennings continues to spearhead Charleston's attack with his clinical finishing, while partner MD Myers adds relentless movement and creativity that constantly pulls defenses out of shape. Together, they've powered a Battery attack that has already surpassed the 50-goal mark this season. Behind them, Charleston's midfield dictates the rhythm of play, and a disciplined back line makes them one of the league's most balanced sides. In goal, Luis Zamudio has been a steady presence with 60 saves, though he's faced 85 shots, proof that Orange County may find opportunities.

Charleston Battery 2024 USL League One Regular Season Record: 18-6-10

Goals Scored: 72 | Goals Allowed: 38 | Clean Sheets: 14

Players to Watch:

F Cal Jennings

GK Luis Zamudio

HOME SWEET HOME

Orange County has found its stride at home this season, putting away 25 goals at the Champ. Leading the charge is forward Ethan Zubak, whose finishing touch has been vital, especially in tight matches where chances come at a premium. In the back, Nico Benalcazar anchors the defense with composure and discipline. At the same time, midfielders Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly bring creativity in transition, bridging defense and attack to relieve pressure and spark opportunities going forward. In goal, the expected return of Colin Shutler provides not only stability but also leadership for the back line. With multiple clean sheets already this year, Shutler's hunger to add more could be a crucial factor in keeping Charleston at bay.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

M Nico Benalcazar

Orange County SC is 1-1-1 all-time against Charleston Battery (Last 5 against CHS - 1-1-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship:

Orange County SC 0-6 Charleston Battery (Aug 24, 2024, Charleston, SC)

Scoring Summary: 7' Nick Markanich(CHS), 39' Arturo Rodriguez (CHS), 72' MD Myers(CHS), 75' Nick Markanich(CHS), 89' MD Myers(CHS)







