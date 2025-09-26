Preview: Rowdies at Loudoun United

USL Championship Matchday 26

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudoun United

Sunday, September 28, 5:00 p.m. ET

Segra Field, Leesburg, VA

The Tampa Bay Rowdies head to Virigina for a Sunday showdown with Loudoun United FC. Despite notching 9 goals and going unbeaten in three matches played last week, the Rowdies still find themselves outside of the playoff picture heading into this weekend's slate of USL Championship action.

A concession in the final moments of last Saturday's contest against North Carolina FC cost the Rowdies two points, leaving them four points back of Rhode Island FC for the final playoff spot with five matches left to play in the regular season. On the one hand, the Rowdies can take pride in the fact that they have put together their longest unbeaten run of the season so far. However, they have yet to record consecutive wins in league action. If the club hopes to secure a playoff spot for the seventh straight season, stacking wins together is a necessity.

"I do think we have momentum heading into this weekend," said Dominic Casciato. "I would feel better if we had held on for another 30 seconds against North Carolina, but I think we'll learn the lessons from that game and move forward. It's important we continue to play the way we were playing in that game. We were very good throughout most of the game; we just switched off for a couple moments of the game. If we can eliminate those moments, then we're going to be very difficult to beat."

Rowdies on Team of the Week

This week, Paul Marie became the first Rowdies player to take home Player of the Week honors this season. Marie was named Player of the Week after notching a brace in Tampa Bay's 4-1 victory over Birmingham Legion FC and his second assist for the club in the matchup against North Carolina. Forward Manuel Arteaga joined Marie in earning Team of the Week honors by contributing a goal in each of Tampa Bays matches as well as an assist. Marie and Arteaga became the first Rowdies players to earn a spot on the Team of the Week since Lewis Hilton did so back in June.

Series History

The Rowdies hold the edge over Loudoun in the all-time series between the two sides, although Loudoun have recent history on their side with three straight victories. Earlier this year, the Rowdies hosted Loudoun in their home opener at Al Lang Stadium only two days after the dismissal of former head coach Robbie Neilson. Loudoun claimed all three points that night in a 2-1 result.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Bassett, Fernandes, Moon, Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Hilton







