FC Tulsa Signs Veteran Goalkeeper Tyler Deric as Emergency Replacement

Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announces the signing of Tyler Deric as an emergency replacement goalkeeper, effective immediately pending league and federation approval. Deric joins the club as a proven shot-stopper as the club's historic 2025 campaign continues.

Deric brings over a decade of professional experience in Major League Soccer and the USL Championship, highlighted by more than 200 appearances with the Houston Dynamo, Rio Grande Valley FC, and most recently with Memphis 901 FC. Standing at 6'3", Deric is known for his commanding presence in goal and leadership in high-pressure moments.

"Tyler joins us with a wealth of experience and a leader's mentality. His voice, presence, and commitment will strengthen our team both on and off the field as we make our push through the rest of the season." said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and GM. "Tyler has been through the heights and pressures of pro soccer, and his presence will help our group heading into the final phase of the season."

Deric will be available for selection immediately and provides a dependable option as FC Tulsa push toward the final stretch of the season.

Next Up: FC Tulsa at Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa travels to Indianapolis this weekend as the playoff-bound Scissortails continue their record-breaking season. The club faces Indy Eleven on Saturday, September 27, with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. CT at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Fans can watch live on ESPN+ and follow real-time updates across FC Tulsa's social channels.

Tulsa fans can also cheer on the Scissortails with fellow supporters at the Official FC Tulsa Watch Party at Waldo's Owasso, featuring great food, cold drinks, and live coverage on big screens. Don't miss the 50% off beer special!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.