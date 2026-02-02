El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has announced 17 theme nights for home matches at Southwest University Park during the 2026 season presented by Speaking Rock Casino, including the return of several fan favorites and the introduction of new themes and activations.

All home matches will kick off at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. Certain theme nights along with giveaways and activations will be announced at a later date.

El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. To join the active single match ticket waiting list, click here. Single match tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.

2026 EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC THEME NIGHT SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT THEME NIGHT GIVEAWAY/ TICKET ADD-ON FIREWORKS

Saturday, March 7 COS Switchbacks FC Celebration of Soccer presented by Southwest University Yes

Saturday, April 4 Las Vegas Lights FC Kid's Night Ozzy Blanket

Saturday, April 18 San Antonio FC Trucker Hat

Wednesday, April 29 FC Tulsa Harry Potter Night Towel, House Hat (Add-on)

Wednesday, May 27 AV Alta FC Canvas Tote Bag

Saturday, May 30 Lexington SC Yes

Saturday, June 13 Phoenix Rising FC Para Todos Night Fan-designed Jersey

Saturday, July 11 New Mexico United USA Night Bobblehead, USA/Mexico Hat (Add-on)

Saturday, July 25 SC Jacksonville Yes

Wednesday, August 5 Monterey Bay FC Pups at the Pitch Football Jersey/Dog Bandana

Saturday, August 8 Oakland Roots SC Women Supporting Women Belt Bag

Wednesday, August 26 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC First Responders Night

Saturday, August 29 Loudoun United FC Yes

Friday, September 25 FC Tulsa Noche de Locos Jersey

Saturday, October 10 Orange County SC Kickin' Cancer Night presented by Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Drawing Hat

Saturday, October 17 Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, October 24 New Mexico United Fan Appreciation Night presented by Estrella Jalisco Yes







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.