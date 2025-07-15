Hartford Looks to Extend Their Two Game Win Streak against Tampa at Home

July 15, 2025

Hartford Athletic News Release







After a game on the road, Hartford returns to Trinity Health Stadium for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Boys in Green are looking to extend their two game win streak. With Hartford Athletic just one point ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings, the Boys in Green look to add another three points. In celebration of Grateful Dead Night, the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive poster giveaway.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs. TAMPA BAY ROWDIES

WHEN: Wednesday, July 16th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: Grateful Dead Night & $2 Beer, $1 Hot Dog Night pres. by Modelo

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Detroit City FC in a thrilling rematch, stretching their USL Championship win streak to two games. The action started early, with Jonathan Jiménez scoring his first league goal of the season in the 5th minute after a blocked cross deflected off two DCFC defenders and landed at his feet. Just over 15 minutes later, Mamadou Dieng doubled Hartford's lead with a header off a cross from Michee Ngalina, following a fast transition started by captain Jordan Scarlett and Emmanuel Samadia. Detroit responded in the 37th minute with a counterattack goal by Ates Diouf, trimming the lead to 2-1 before halftime. Hartford had a chance to extend their lead early in the second half after earning a penalty kick, but Ngalina's attempt was denied by Detroit keeper Carlos Saldaña. Goalkeeper Antony Siaha delivered a standout performance in the second half, making a pair of acrobatic saves to maintain Hartford's lead. Despite a flurry of chances from both sides, neither team could find the back of the net again. The Boys in Green held firm through the final whistle to secure all three points and continue building momentum in league play.

RECORDS WITHIN REACH

With his brace against Loudoun United, Kyle Edwards moved into a tie with Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. for second all-time in club history in goals scored in USL Championship play, with 15. Dieng's contribution on Saturday against Detroit City FC also moved him into a tie for second place. Hartford Athletic great Danny Barrera maintains the lead after scoring 18 goals over his career with the Green & Blue. With plenty of games left in the season, things could easily change and new records could be set this year. Dieng has also secured a shoutout on the USL Rising Stars list for the week and nomination for USL Championship Mid-Season Young Player of the Year.

SIAHA STANDS OUT

GK Antony Siaha kept the Green & Blue in the game against Detroit City FC with two key second-half saves. In the 61st minute, he made one of his signature acrobatic stops on a swerving 30-yard shot from Jeciel Cedeño nominating him for USL Championship Save of the Week. Detroit regained possession, and Cedeño redirected the rebound on goal, forcing Siaha into another diving save. One of only three players to play every minute this USL season, the 6'5" Tucson, Arizona native has faced 54 shots and saved 34.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic and Tampa Bay Rowdies played to a 2-2 draw in their last meeting in 2024, with Dieng and Marcus Epps scoring for Hartford, and Leo Fernandes and Cal Jennings for Tampa Bay. The Rowdies are unbeaten in their last eight matchups against Hartford, outscoring them 14-7 since Hartford's last win in July 2021. The good news for Hartford? Tampa Bay are winless in five straight away games. Tampa Bay will have a little extra juice, as new Head Coach Dominic Casciato completes his first week on the job. Casciato led League One side Union Omaha to back to back Player's Shields and a victory in last year's USL League One Final.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford - Jonathan Jiménez, FW, #17

Jonathan Jiménez is the standout player to watch in Hartford Athletic's clash with Tampa Bay. A Norwalk native who blossomed in New York City FC's academy, he brings elite attacking dynamics with 23 goals and 11 assists in 70 MLS  Next  Pro games to Hartford's frontline. Versatile across the front three, he can effortlessly switch between centre-forward roles and wider attacking duties, offering creativity and goal threat. Jonathan Jiménez made a strong statement in Hartford Athletic's 2-1 win over Detroit City FC, netting his first USL Championship goal this season. The breakthrough came just under five minutes into the match, when a deflected cross rebounded off two defenders and fell perfectly for Jiménez inside the box. He wasted no time, firing a composed shot into the left side netting to give Hartford an early lead. The goal not only marked a personal milestone this season but also highlighted his growing influence in Hartford's attacking setup.

Tampa Bay - Woobens Pacius, FW, #28

On loan from Nashville SC, the 23 ¬âyear ¬âold Canadian forward has made a serious impact in the USL Championship, already registering 5 goals and 3 assists in just 15 appearances this season. In his last match, Pacius played a key part in holding San Antonio at bay until the final second of the match. His ability to time runs behind defenses and convert half ¬âchances makes him a constant danger in transition. Hartford will need to be on their toes to ensure Pacius doesn't slip the ball into the net.

