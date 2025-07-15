Preview: Rowdies at Hartford

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies head to Hartford on short rest this Wednesday, aiming to pick up a much-needed win in their last USL Championship regular season match in July. To do so, the Rowdies will need to quickly put their bitter 1-0 stoppage-time defeat at San Antonio FC over the weekend in their rearview mirror.

A point was within sight for the Rowdies in their first match under new head coach Dominic Casciato. Through 90 minutes of play, including a 23-minute stretch down a man following Forrest Lasso's red card ejection, the Rowdies had limited San Antonio to just one shot on target. Unfortunately, the second shot on target in the fifth minute of stoppage time was all San Antonio needed to steal all three points.

"We have a great chance to get [San Antonio] out of our system on Wednesday," said Casciato. "With me just coming in late last week, we didn't have a chance to work on much together, but I think what we did work on the guys took in and implemented really well. We've just got to keep moving forward."

Battle to Climb

Wednesday's bout in Hartford sees the Rowdies square off against the team directly above them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Hartford Athletic sits one point ahead of Tampa Bay after picking up consecutive wins in league play. On the surface, there's one commonality between Tampa Bay and Hartford that has left them below the playoff line at the midway point of the season. Only three teams have recorded fewer goals than Tampa Bay's 16 goals and Hartford's 15 goals. Notably, five of Hartford's season tally were notched in their last two league matches.

Series History

History is on the side of the Rowdies this Wednesday. Tampa Bay holds the edge in the all-time series against Hartford with a record of 8 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws. Five of the Rowdies victories over Hartford have come on the road at Trinity Health Stadium. Hartford's only home win in the series was the second ever matchup between the two sides on October 19, 2019.

Down a Defender

The Rowdies will be without defender Forrest Lasso this Wednesday in Hartford as he serves his red card suspension from last Saturday's match against San Antonio. Lasso has appeared in 14 matches for the Rowdies across all competitions this year. He is the second Rowdies player to receive a red card this season.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Niyongabire

SUSPENDED: Lasso (Red Card)

USL Championship Matchday 15

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Hartford Athletic

Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 3W-10L-2D, 11 pts, 12th East (1-6-1 on the road)

Hartford: 3W-7L-3D, 12 pts, 11th East (2-3-2 at home)

Tune In: Tampa Bay 44, CBS Sports Golazo







