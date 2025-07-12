Rowdies Concede Late, Fall, 1-0, in San Antonio

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Tampa Bay Rowdies conceded in the dying moments of Saturday's matchup against San Antonio FC to fall 1-0 at Toyota Field. Tampa Bay played the final 20 minutes of the match down a man after defender Forrest Lasso was earned a red card.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise organized performance from the Rowdies in newly appointed head coach Dominic Casciato's first match in charge.

"We should be leaving with a point," said Casciato. "There are some positives to take away from tonight, but I definitely think we could have managed the game a little bit better at the end."

Shots on target were few and far between for both sides on Saturday night. San Antonio's first of two efforts of frame came in the 21st minute when Juan Agudelo fired a first-timed strike from the center of the box that was stymied by Rowdies goalkeeper Ethan Bandre. The hosts didn't register another shot on goal until their stoppage time winner.

Tampa Bay's first and best chance of the night came in the 51st minute. A corner kick sent in by Lewis Hilton slipped through the crowd for Lasso, who managed to redirect the service toward goal only to be denied by goalkeeper Daniel Namani at the last second.

In the 67th minute, Lasso's night came to an early end after he was whistled for a foul trying to win an aerial duel, leading to his second yellow card of the match. Even down a man, the Rowdies were able to hold San Antonio at bay until the final second of the match.

San Antonio found their late winner through a quick counter attack. After receiving a pass down the right flank, Luis Paredes centered a pass for an unmarked Luke Haakenson to bury into the back of the net.

"[San Antonio] weren't really threatening us," said Casciato. "I think going down to ten men obviously made things more challenging. Those last 30 seconds of the game, we just have to manage that a little bit better. That ball can't be coming back in from midfield and then getting in behind us. That ball should just be worked up the line away from danger and the game should be over.

Next up, the Rowdies return to the field on Wednesday, July 16, for a road matchup against Hartford Athletic at 7:30 PM ET.

Scoring Summary

SA - Haakenson (Paredes) 90+5'

Caution Summary

TBR - Lasso, Yellow Card, 29'

SA - Berron, Yellow Card, 43'

TBR - Wyke, Yellow Card, 51'

TBR - Lasso, Red Card (Second Yellow Card), 67'

TBR - Guillen, Yellow Card, 83'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Wyke, Lasso, Guillen, Vancaeyezeele, Hilton, Crisostomo, Bodily (Moon, 84'), Alvarez (Bassett, 84'), Pacius (Fernandes, 60'), Arteaga (Castellanos, 71')

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, Castellanos, Moon, Skinner, Bassett, Fernandes, Mustali

San Antonio: Namani, Buckmaster, Crognale, Taintor, Gomez (Neville, 72'), Berron, Soto, Paredes, Hernandez (Grieve, 79'), Haakenson, Agudelo (LaCava, 72')

San Antonio Bench: Walker, Batrouni, Salim, Souahy, Erofeev, Neville, Grieive, Mendoza, LaCava







