Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven

July 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC defender Frank Nodarse (right) vs. Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Although several players returned to the field for Rhode Island FC after lengthy injury absences, it was not enough to get a result on the road as the Ocean State club fell 1-0 to Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday. RIFC's attack struggled to generate chances as a lone second-half goal was enough to see the hosts come away with all three points.

During a largely uneventful first 45 minutes, the two sides combined for just four shots. Neither keeper was forced to make a single save, as the harshest separation on the statsheet throughout the first half was a 22 percent difference in total possession in favor of Rhode Island FC (61 percent). As the two teams entered the locker room on a wet, slick evening in Indianapolis, both were still in search of the first real scoring opportunity of the game.

After 55 minutes, Indy Eleven (5W-5L-5T) finally found the opening goal when Aodhan Quinn tore down the left wing to get on the end of a long through ball. Getting his foot to the ball from a tight angle at the goal line, Quinn cut the ball into the middle with a low pass, finding the feet of Romario Williams in traffic. Williams made a smart run to connect with the pass, depositing a first-time shot into the bottom-left corner to put the hosts in front.

In the 83rd minute, Rhode Island FC (4W-8L-4T) debutant Hugo Bacharach crafted one of the best opportunities of the game for the visitors just minutes after entering the game as a second-half substitute. Carrying the ball from inside his own half into the midfield, Bacharach cut through several Indy players before slicing open the defense with a through pass to Albert Dikwa "Chico." Chico took a touch to his left before launching a shot from inside the penalty area, but could not keep the close-range effort down as it flew over the crossbar.

Although Rhode Island FC continued to push as the game wore on, it was not enough to pull back a result as the Ocean State club was held to a 1-0 loss in Indy.

Up next, Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to welcome regional rival Hartford Athletic for the first of two-straight derby games on Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. Limited tickets to the next home game are available at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

IND - Romario Williams (Aodhan Quinn), 55th minute: Williams slots Quinn's low cross into the bottom-left corner. IND 1, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Midfielder Amos Shapiro-Thompson made his return to the starting lineup after a three-game injury absence.

Midfielder Marc Ybarra made his fourth start of 2025, and first since early April after returning from a long-term injury absence.

Ybarra wore the captain's armband for the first time in 2025, becoming the fifth player to do so for RIFC this season.

Striker JJ Williams made his first appearance since being sidelined with an injury in late April, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Defender Hugo Bacharach made his Rhode Island FC debut, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Frank Nodarse

