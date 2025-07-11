Rhode Island FC Travels to Indy Eleven Saturday in 2024 Playoff Rematch

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Michael A. Carroll Stadium to take on Indy Eleven in Week 19 of the USL Championship regular season.

WHO

Indy Eleven

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, July 12

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W New York St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

GAME PREVIEW

After a slow start to the season, Indy Eleven has started to find its form at just the right time. Despite recently dropping back-to-back league contests for the first time all season, Indy Eleven returned to the win column in emphatic fashion last time out, dispatching Monterey Bay FC 3-0 in front of its home fans. The win was the club's largest of the regular season. Although Indy has conceded 24 goals through 14 games, the second-highest total in the USL Championship, its 3-0 win marked its third shutout of the season. All three clean sheets have come in Indy's last five league games dating back to June 4. Additionally, three of the club's four total wins have all been earned in the club's last five games. The win last weekend helped Indy move from 9th to 7th place in the Eastern Conference standings, leapfrogging Rhode Island FC and making its highest push into playoff positioning since mid-May. Amongst the high-powered Indy Eleven attack that boasts the fourth-most goals in the USL Championship (24), Jack Blake, Elvis Amoh and Aodhan Quinn are responsible for a combined 11 goals and nine assists this season. Blake leads the charge with four goals and four assists, while Amoh's four goals tie Blake for the team scoring lead.

Noah Fuson was the hero for Rhode Island FC on Saturday night in RIFC's 1-1 tie vs. Birmingham Legion FC, pulling the Ocean State club level at home with just minutes to play in the first half after RIFC went down 1-0 early. Fuson's goal, which earned the USL Championship Week 18 Goal of the Week, was his third goal in all competitions in 2025, and his second in as many games. The impressive strike marked the first time he has found the back of the net in back-to-back games in 2025, and helped Khano Smith's side pull back an important point in front of a sold-out, club-record crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium. In the USL Championship regular season, Fuson is the fifth RIFC player to score multiple goals for the Ocean State club.







