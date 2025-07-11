Lexington SC Welcomes CJ Olney Jr. on Loan from Philadelphia Union
July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has added 18-year-old midfielder CJ Olney Jr. on loan from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. The move, pending league and federation approval, strengthens the club's midfield as it enters the second half of the 2025 campaign.
Olney brings high-level experience despite his young age. A Homegrown product of the Union Academy and YSC Academy, he made his MLS debut earlier this year and has logged over 50 appearances with Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro. Over three seasons, he's totaled 12 goals and 18 assists, showcasing his ability to impact the game in the final third.
In addition to his club career, Olney has been involved with U.S. Youth National Teams, receiving call-ups to both the U-17 and U-19 squads.
The loan agreement runs through the end of the 2025 season.
