Denisse Yeverino Joins El Paso Locomotive FC as Youth Soccer Athletic Trainer

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has hired Denisse Yeverino to the role of Youth Soccer Athletic Trainer. In this position, she will assist with medical needs for the ECNL and RL teams while being available sporadically within the rest of the youth soccer program as well.

Yeverino's primary responsibilities will be with the U20 Academy team and their day-to-day schedule including training and matches. She will travel with the team moving forward and recently returned from the ECNL National Playoffs in Seattle.

"I'm excited to work with our Academy teams," Yeverino said. "I grew up around the sport with my family, so now, getting to be a part of this organization is super cool."

An El Paso native, Yeverino attended Coronado High School and the received both her bachelor's degree in exercise science and her master's degree in athletic training from New Mexico State University.

"Denisse is a fantastic addition to our Academy," Locomotive Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres said. "Her deep understanding of high-level player development and its union with rehab sciences, strong academic foundations in athletic training and her roots here in El Paso make her uniquely equipped to care for our youth athletes."







