El Paso Locomotive FC Continue USL Jägermeister Cup Play against Phoenix Rising FC

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park as they square off with Phoenix Rising SC on Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. MT in the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App while also airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS PHOENIX RISING FC - SATURDAY, JULY 19, 2025 @ 7:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, El Paso-Las Cruces CW, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

Match Sponsor: GECU - Christmas in July

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC fell 3-0 on the road to Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park. Locomotive controlled the majority of possession in the match but were hit on the counter as the club suffered its second straight defeat.

This is the third group stage match for Los Locos in the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup. If Saturday's match against Phoenix is tied after 90 minutes, the match will go to a penalty shootout with the winner receiving an extra point in the group standings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After earning Player of the Month honors for the USL Championship in May, Cabrera has cooled down just a bit but remains a threat in front of goal. He sits just four goals shy of the single season club record with half the season remaining.

M Frank Daroma: Aside from a match missed due to suspension, Daroma has started every league match for Los Locos in the midfield. He has been a primary facilitator for Locomotive out of the defensive end while also tallying a goal and three assists on the year.

D Ricky Ruiz: After a few weeks in and out of the lineup, Ruiz looks poised to return to the back line this weekend. He ranks second on the team in interceptions (20) behind the league leader, Gabi Torres (27), and third in tackles (21).

OPPONENT INFO: Phoenix Rising FC

Los Locos trail the all-time series with Phoenix Rising FC, 2-5-4. The visitors took home the USL Championship in 2023 but have had four head coaches since then with Pa Modou-Kah now at the helm.

The highest profile match between these two clubs came in the 2020 Western Conference Final in Phoenix where 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide things. The hosts would ultimately win the penalty shootout 4-2 and advance to the USL Championship Final which would not be contested.

Phoenix is currently tied with El Paso in the Western Conference standings sitting ahead thanks to a better goal differential. The club leads Group 2 in the USL Jägermeister Cup with three victories so far in the tournament. The leading goalscorers in the Western Conference are led up top by Hope Avayevu who leads the team in goals, assists and chances created. They will look to stiffen up defensively as they have allowed the most goals in USL Championship.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 27 interceptions.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (297).

- Amando Moreno is expected to make his 50th appearance for Locomotive across all competitions.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on mentality moving forward this season:

"I would say we need a little bit more physical. We are a short team, but we have received more fouls than anybody. The other teams are going to be physical, and we need to match up with that. We need to use these two games to get that confidence back and get the points we need."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Ricky Ruiz on team approach to Cup matches:

"We need to get back to our winning ways in these next two matches especially with one at home. We know these matches won't affect the standings, but this is where we have to turn things around. From the result to our mindset going into the game, we need to hop back on a winning streak, and it starts this weekend."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.