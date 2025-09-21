El Paso Locomotive FC Fall at Home Against Charleston Battery
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC dropped points on Saturday night with a 2-0 defeat against Charleston Battery at Southwest University Park.
The hosts trailed early after allowing a penalty five minutes into the match. Three Jahmali Waite saves kept the match within reach as Locomotive attempted to find some footing in the opening half.
Locomotive created more action at the other end in the second half but still could not find the back of the net. Another goal from the visitors doubled the lead and granted them the full three points.
GAME NOTES
Locomotive were without Wahab Ackwei who was serving a suspension for a red card last match.
Andy Cabrera made his first start since August 9 after dealing with a hamstring injury.
FORECAST: 85ºF, clear | ATTENDANCE: 7842
SCORING SUMMARY
CHS - Cal Jennings 5' (Penalty), MD Myers 61' (Juan Torres)
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno, Beto Avila, Andy Cabrera
Subs Not Used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro, Bryan Romero, Kenneth Hoban, Jose Villagomez, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez, Christian Sorto, Omar Mora
CHS - (4-3-3) Luis Zamudio, Langston Blackstock, Joey Akpunonu, Leland Archer, Douglas Martínez, Aaron Molloy, Nanan Houssou, Arturo Rodríguez, MD Myers, Juan Torres, Cal Jennings
Subs Not Used: Christian Garner, Mark Segbers, Emilio Ycaza, Rubio Rubín, Graham Smith, Michael Edwards, Nathan Dossantos
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 39', Frank Daroma (Yellow) 48', Wilmer Cabrera (Yellow) 63', Memo Diaz (Yellow) 90'+6'
CHS - Nanan Houssou (Yellow) 12', Cal Jennings (Yellow) 56'
MATCH STATS: ELP | CHS
GOALS: 0|2
ASSISTS: 0|1
POSSESSION: 52|48
SHOTS: 14|9
SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|6
SAVES: 4|2
FOULS: 10|15
OFFSIDES: 3|2
CORNERS: 3|4
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their three-match homestand against Rhode Island FC on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.
