Hartford Athletic Fell Short, 2-1, In A Tight Battle Against Pittsburgh At Home

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

In a match marked by early goals, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC emerged with a narrow 2-1 victory over Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

Pittsburgh wasted no time asserting themselves, opening the scoring in just the 3rd minute. Charles Ahl capitalized on a deflected cross from Luke Biasi, coolly slotting home from close range to give the Riverhounds an early start.

Hartford responded swiftly. Just eight minutes later, defender Adrián Diz Pe rose unmarked to meet a corner kick from Emmanuel Samadia, directing a powerful header into the top-left corner to level the match.

For much of the game, the teams played a tense, evenly matched contest. Hartford enjoyed stretches of pressure, while Pittsburgh remained dangerous on the counter. Goalkeepers on both sides were called into action as the teams traded half-chances and physical challenges.

The breakthrough came in the 89th minute, when substitute Chase Boone delivered for the Riverhounds. Latching onto a loose ball in the box, Boone fired a clinical strike past Hartford's keeper to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately, due to an on field verbal exchange between a Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Hartford Athletic player, Hartford Athletic did not feel comfortable proceeding with the match this evening. The club has requested the league to conduct an investigation regarding the use of racially offensive language by a Pittsburgh player.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

Shots 15 9

Shots On Target 4 6

Corners 7 2

Fouls 12 11

Offsides 1 4

Possession 52.7% 47.3%

Passing Accuracy 73.9% 75.8%

Saves 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

11 ¬Â² - Adrian Diz Pe (Emmanuel Samadia) 3 ¬Â² - Charles Ahl

89 ¬Â² - Chase Boone

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

58 ¬Â² - Sebastian Anderson (Yellow)

60 ¬Â² - Adrian Diz Pe (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD PITTSBURGH

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Eric Dick

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 2 (MF) Daniel Griffin

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Sean Suber

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe 8 (MF) Brunallergene Junior Etou

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 9 (FW) Augustine Williams

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston 12 (FW) Charles Ahl

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga 13 (MF) Luke Biasi

8 (MF) Junior Moreira 14 (FW) Chalres Mertz

19 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia 15 (MF) Bradley Sample

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina 16 (DF) Roberto Ydrach

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Beverly Makangila, 86 ¬Â²) 23 (DF) Guillaume Vacter







