Oalex Anderson salvages point in final moments of stoppage time

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









Louis Perez of North Carolina FC

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Morgan Tencza Photography) Louis Perez of North Carolina FC(North Carolina FC, Credit: Morgan Tencza Photography)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - North Carolina FC drew the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 2-2, Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium.

The draw brings NCFC to 11W-9L-4D (37 points) on the season, with the team remaining in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Evan Conway got NCFC on the board in the 14', firing a shot between the keeper's legs to give NCFC an early lead. The goal was Conway's team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Manuel Arteaga answered later in the first half to even the match heading into the locker room. Woobens Pacius then gave the Rowdies in the lead in the 82'.

In his 150th USL appearance, Oalex Anderson scored his 50th USL goal in the final seconds of stoppage time to split the points evenly.

Match Notes:

Evan Conway scored his eighth goal of the season, which leads the team.

Oalex Anderson made his 150th USL appearance and scored his 50th USL goal.

Quotes:

John Bradford: "I'm proud of the group for coming away with an important point on the road against a very good Tampa team. Each of the guys were intent on getting something out of the game and continuing to push forward as a group each game."

John Bradford: "I'm proud of Oalex, not only for coming on and getting our team the goal we needed, but for accomplishing some special milestones tonight. I'm certain he'll have 150 more appearances and 50 more goals."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns home to host Miami FC for Fall Fest, State Fair, and College Night, presented by United Bank, on Friday, September 26, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC (3-4-3): Oliver Semmle, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Bryce Washington, Jaden Servania (Jahlane Forbes - 77'), Patrick Burner, Pedro Dolabella (Oalex Anderson - 85'), Raheem Somersall, Louis Perez (Rodrigo Da Costa - 77'), Thomas Roberts (Mikey Maldonado - 29'), Evan Conway

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Triston Hodge

TBR (3-4-3): Bill Hamid, Aarón Guillén, Forrest Lasso, Alex Méndez, Blake Bodily, Danny Crisostomo, Laurence Wyke, Juan Carlos Azócar, Woobens Pacius, Paul Marie, Manuel Arteaga

Subs Not Used: Robert Castellanos, Alexander Rodriguez, Ethan Bandré

Score:

NCFC: 2

TBR: 2

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 14' (T. Roberts), O. Anderson - 90+5' (R. Somersall)

TBR: M. Arteaga - 37' (P. Marie), W. Pacius - 82'

Cautions:

NCFC: R. Somersall - 40'

TBR: M. Arteaga - 44', A. Méndez - 55', P. Marie - 62', Luis Álvarez - 87'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

TBR: -

Venue (Location): Al Lang Stadium (St. Petersburg, FL)

Images from this story



Louis Perez of North Carolina FC

(Morgan Tencza Photography)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.