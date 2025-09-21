Boone Bags Late Winner in Hartford

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Chase Boone 's game-winning goal in the 89th minute handed the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a vital 2-1 win on the road against fellow playoff contender Hartford Athletic tonight at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Conn.

Boone's goal was his first as a member of the Hounds (9-9-7), who won for the 13th time in 17 meetings with Hartford (10-10-5). Charles Ahl scored the opening goal for the Hounds in the third minute, before Hartford's Adrián Diz Pe equalized in the 11th minute.

The match ended with stoppage time still to be played after an altercation that began with a clash between Hartford's Marlon Hairston and the Hounds' Danny Griffin. No cards were issued, but referee Greg Dopka ended the match after speaking with both coaches.

First half

For the third time in the past four matches, the Hounds were on the board in less than five minutes.

Luke Biasi served a high diagonal ball from the right into the penalty area that Hartford was unable to head clear. Ahl was waiting near the penalty spot, and he struck a low finish that got past Hartford's Antony Siaha and into the net.

Hartford was back level only eight minutes later after a corner kick. Emmanuel Samadia lifted the set piece high into the penalty area, and Diz Pe timed his jump to be first to the ball at the center of goal and head it past Eric Dick for a 1-1 match.

Biasi was involved again in the 23rd minute after Hartford's Michee Ngalina got control of the ball with Dick well off his goal line. The forward moved centrally to get around the goalkeeper, but Biasi retreated to the perfect position to stop Ngalina's effort on goal from getting near the goal line.

Second half

Hartford made a halftime goalkeeper change, bringing John Berner into the match to replace Siaha, who was involved in a collision with Diz Pe late in the first half.

Neither team created much in the way of chances early, but Hartford leading scorer Kyle Edwards had a header from a driven Ngalina cross that flew just wide of the goal in the 67th minute. Shortly afterward, Biasi again had a late intervention, as his glancing header at the back post prevented Ngalina from getting an open look at goal.

As the match ticked into its final minutes Bertin Jacquesson lofted a ball forward into the box on the right side for Griffin. Griffin flicked the ball laterally to Brigham Larsen, whose shot from an angle was blocked. The rebound caromed free to the front of goal, where Boone was there to finish into the open net.

Hartford pushed forward for a tying goal, and a tackle near the top of the box where Hairston was dispossessed led to the start of the match-ending altercation, moments after six minutes of stoppage time was displayed by the fourth official.

Modelo Man of the Match

Luke Biasi came up with a pair of big defensive plays to keep the match level at 1-1, first retreating to deny Ngalina at the goal line, and later coming up with a last ditch header to deny Ngalina a close-range chance at the back post. Biasi also contributed five clearances, recovered possession three times and served the cross that led to Ahl's opening goal.

What's next?

The Hounds head back home to close out September with a home match against Western Conference foe Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 at Highmark Stadium. The Lights (6-12-7) were knocked off tonight by league-leading Louisville City FC, 3-1.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Junior Etou (Illal Osumanu 69'), Bradley Sample (Bertin Jacquesson 88'), Danny Griffin, Luke Biasi; Robbie Mertz (Jason Bouregy 81'), Charles Ahl (Chase Boone 69'); Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen 81')

Hartford Athletic lineup (3-4-3) - Antony Siaha (John Berner 46'); Jordan Scarlett, Joe Farrell, Adrián Diz; Emmanuel Samadia, Samuel Careaga (Jack Panayotou 63'), Marlon Hairston, Sebastian Anderson; Michee Ngalina, Kyle Edwards, Junior Moreira (Adewale Obalola 63')

Scoring summary

PIT - Charles Ahl 3'

HFD - Adrián Diz Pe 11' (Emmanuel Samadia)

PIT - Chase Boone 89'

Discipline summary

HFD - Sebastian Anderson 58' (caution - tactical foul)

HFD - Adrián Diz Pe 60' (caution - reckless foul)







