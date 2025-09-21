LouCity Scores Three vs. Las Vegas, Rolls to a Fourth-Straight Win
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
Louisville City FC turned out Las Vegas Lights FC to the tune of a 3-1 win Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium, where the boys in purple matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games.
In front of 10,825 fans - the second-largest home crowd of the season - LouCity took another step toward the USL Championship's Players' Shield, pulling away late as Las Vegas went most of the way shorthanded.
Sam Gleadle, Adrien Perez and Josh Jones all scored as City improved to 18-1-6, maintaining a six-point lead over the second-place Charleston Battery with five regular season games to play.
"I thought we started the game - we were excellent," said head coach Danny Cruz, who on Saturday became the youngest USL Championship coach to 100 wins. "Then you go up a man and you see it all the time. Teams start to become complacent, start to think it's going to be easy, and all it takes is one moment and it's 1-1. I thought our quality with the ball in the first half was really, really poor. I thought our intensity after the first goal wasn't at the standard that we know that we're capable of.
"... With that being said, good teams find a way to win. Thought in the second half we made adjustments, we made changes, guys did a good job from that, put them under a lot of pressure. But we need to be better. We must be better. My hope is that we obviously can go through the tape and look to improve."
Las Vegas' Tommy McNamara saw red just past the midway point of the first half due to violent conduct, but the visitors managed to equalize Gleadle's opener through Jonathan Rodriguez just nine minutes later, scoring while a man down. Cruz made three halftime changes, however, and LouCity regrouped to pull away during the second half.
City out-shot Las Vegas, 17-1, over the final 45 minutes while creating three big chances.
Perez, who scored from a free kick off the right flank in the 67th minute, made it back-to-back games with a goal off the bench. In all, the boys in purple have generated a league-leading 12 goals from substitutes.
"That just goes to show how much depth we have," Perez said. "Anyone can come on and put on the same quality as whoever is starting the game. It's a good sign, and I think it's something you want from a team looking to do good ... in the playoffs."
The defender Jones put the icing on the cake in the 84th minute, willing the ball over the line for his first pro goal.
"We've got to be ready for whatever is thrown against us," Jones said. "... We were able to play most of the game up a guy and see that kind of look. I think it was still by far not our best or complete performance, but still happy to get the three points."
LouCity, which got its opener in just the sixth minute, could have posted a wider margin of victory on a night it generated 3.59 expected goals compared to Las Vegas' 0.15. After Gleadle used a brilliant Jansen Wilson layoff to net the first goal, Vegas managed to block a penalty try later in the first half.
From here, it's on to Keyworth Stadium for next weekend's away game against sixth-place Detroit City FC, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday. LouCity plays twice more on the road, with this being the return game from a 2-0 City victory over Detroit in March.
Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Date: September 20, 2025
Venue: Lynn Family Stadium
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Weather: 82 degrees, cloudy
Attendance: 10,825
Scoring
Louisville City FC (1, 2, 3)
Las Vegas Lights FC (1, 0, 1)
Goals
Louisville City FC:
6' Sam Gleadle (Jansen Wilson)
67' Adrien Perez
84' Josh Jones (Phillip Goodrum)
Las Vegas Lights FC:
39' Jonathan Rodriguez (Gennaro Nigro)
Lineups
Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 3 - Jake Morris (83' 83 - Brandon Dayes), 13 - Amadou Dia, 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2- Aiden McFadden (46' 11 - Niall McCabe), 17 - Taylor Davila (c) (62' 16 - Adrien Perez), 31 - Kevon Lambert, 7 - Ray Serrano (46' 9 - Phillip Goodrum), 23 - Sam Gleadle (46' 53 - Cameron Lancaster), 25 - Jansen Wilson
Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 10 - Brian Ownby, 27 - Evan Davila, 80 - Hayden Stamps
Head coach: Danny Cruz
Las Vegas Lights FC: 56 - Raiko Arozarena; 33 - Gennaro Nigro, 5 - Elias Gärtig, 3 - Nate Jones, 23 - Younes Boudadi (85' 18 - Jack Singer), 34 - Rory O'Driscoll (68' 6 - Christopher Pearson), 22 - Tommy McNamara (c), 8 - Coleman Gannon, 21 - Giorgio Probo (85' 9 - Nighte Pickering), 17 - Patrick Leal (68' 10 - Edison Azcona), 14 - Jonathan Rodriguez (68' 30 - Stefan Stojanovic)
Subs not used: 1 - Nicholas Ammeter; 4 - Anthony Herbert
Head coach: Devin Rensing
Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Las Vegas Lights FC
Shots: 26 / 3
Shots on Goal: 12 / 3
Expected goals: 3.59 / 0.15
Possession: 57.7% / 42.3%
Fouls: 15 / 15
Offside: 0 / 1
Corner Kicks: 6 / 1
Discipline Summary
Louisville City FC:
69' Cameron Lancaster (yellow)
Las Vegas Lights FC:
30' Tommy McNamara (red)
60' Jonathan Rodriguez (yellow)
63' Rory O'Driscoll (yellow)
76' Giorgio Probo (yellow)
Referee: Natalie Simon
