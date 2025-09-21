Republic FC Blank Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-0

Republic FC earned its third straight road win with a 2-0 victory over defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night. With his longest stretch of minutes since sustaining an injury in May, substitute Lewis Jamieson turned the tide of the match with a goal and an assist, while Russell Cicerone found the back of the net for the third consecutive game. A solid defensive performance earned the squad its 11th clean sheet of the season and marked a new milestone for the club's all-time clean sheet leader Danny Vitiello.

Sacramento put the pressure on strong from the opening whistle, nearly finding the back of the net in the early minutes. A dangerous cross from winger Jack Gurr found the head of Russell Cicerone. Republic FC's leading scorer met the ball with a powerful header but Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera was there to collect it.

From there, the match developed into a physical affair that made it difficult for either team to find pace and forced first half subs from both benches.

Sacramento thought they found the opener in the 63rd minute when Cicerone rose above to head home a cross, only for the flag to go up for offside.

The game shifted after Lewis Jamieson entered as a substitute in the 58th minute. Still working back from injury, Jamieson immediately injected the team with pace. The breakthrough finally came four minutes later. The deadlock was broken in the 67th minute when Rodrigo Lopez placed a precise ball into the path of Jack Gurr whose cross found Jamieson in front of the six yard box. The Scottish striker's quick touch into space and tidy finish gave Sacramento a deserved 1-0 lead, marking his first goal since May 17.

Jamieson continued to trouble the Colorado Springs backline and played a key role in the second goal as Republic FC doubled their lead in the 84th minute. A quick passage of play from Jamieson put Russell Cicerone in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The club's leading goalscorer made no mistake, slotting the ball calmly into the net to seal the result and extend his scoring streak to three games.

A late save from Danny Vitiello secured his league-leading 11th clean sheet. Republic FC's all-time clean sheets leader also eclipsed another milestone with his 50th shutout since joining the team in 2022.

"Tonight, the players have certainly shown that they reflect the Indomitable values of the club," said Head Coach Neill Collins. "It was mentioned today before the game because it's important that we recognize what this club's about and show it in our performance. I think the players have certainly shown that throughout the season, but tonight was definitely one where we needed to rely a little bit more on that resilient spirit."

With three points earned tonight, Republic FC extends its unbeaten streak to four matches and continues to put pressure on first place FC Tulsa with just six regular season games remaining.

Next weekend, The Quails head to Seaside for a regional rivalry match against Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium is at 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ Smart TV app and ESPN+.

The USL Jägermeister Cup Final is coming to Sacramento on October 4. Republic FC will host Hartford Athletic with the chance to become the first USL Championship team to lift the trophy. This is the first championship match being held in Sacramento in over a decade and tickets are selling fast. Fans can secure their spot now at SacRepublicFC.com to be a part of the next greatest night in Sacramento sports history.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

USL Championship

Weidner Field, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 20, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Lewis Jamieson (Jack Gurr) 68', Russell Cicerone (Lewis Jamieson) 84'; COS - None

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (caution) 53'; COS - Tyler Clegg (caution) 60', COS bench (caution) 80'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje, Michel Benitez, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Justin Portillo 90+3'), Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Cristian Parano (Luis Felipe 39'), Russell Cicerone, Blake Willey (Lewis Jamieson 58')

Unused substitutes: Cody Baker, AJ Edwards, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 3, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 3

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Christian Herrera, Isaiah Foster (Duke Lacroix 82'), Tyler Clegg, Matt Mahoney (C), Akeem Ward, Steven Echevarria (Cole Mrowka 75'), Brennan Creek, Jonas Fjeldberg (Zach Zandi 75'), Juan Tejada (Marco Micaletto 16'), Yosuke Hanya (Matt Real 75'), Kyle Vassell (Levonte Johnson 42')

Unused Substitutes: Jon Burke

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 0

