Battery Derail Locomotive FC in 0-2 Shutout Road Win, Goals by Jennings and Myers

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery secured a 0-2 road win over El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday at Southwest University Park. Cal Jennings scored in the 5th minute to add to his lead in the Golden Boot race, and MD Myers' strike in the second half sealed the victory. Charleston clinched a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference standings, ensuring home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

The match kicked off with the Battery looking for both their first victory over El Paso in three meetings and to clinch a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference, therefore securing a home playoff game in the opening round.

After a physical start from both sides, the Battery were offered an early opportunity to take the lead when MD Myers won a penalty in the 4th minute for a foul in the box, conceded by Arturo Ortiz.

Cal Jennings stepped up to the spot and buried his attempt straight down the middle to give Charleston the early 0-1 lead in the 5th minute.

Jennings' goal was his 16th of the league campaign, extending his lead in the Championship Golden Boot race, and his 17th across all competitions. It was also Jennings' fourth goal in the last three games, his longest streak since a run of four consecutive games in March-April.

After taking the early lead, Charleston continued to test goalkeeper Jahmali Waite. Langston Blackstock, Arturo Rodriguez and Jennings recorded shots on target through the 31st minute, but the attempts were saved.

Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio faced his first real threat in the 41st minute, coming off his line to make a brave punch of a cross by Guillermo Dias, denying Andy Cabrera a chance for a header.

Charleston took the 0-1 lead into the break. Shots were relatively even between El Paso and the Battery, five to six, but only Charleston recorded attempts on target (four).

Second half

Play resumed in the second half with the Battery looking to secure their first win over El Paso in the all-time series.

Zamudio made his first save of the night in the 55th minute with a routine stop against Cabrera's free kick.

Charleston doubled their lead just after the hour mark when Myers scored the second goal of the night in the 61st minute. The opportunity arose after a collision between El Paso players gave the Battery an advantage near the center circle. Aaron Molloy collected the ball and connected with Juan David Torres, who then played a calm pass to Myers at the edge of the box. From there, Myers delivered a clinical finish past Waite to make the score 0-2.

Myers' goal was his 12th of the league campaign and 16th overall in 2025.

Torres' assist was his 10th of the year, placing him in sole possession of the lead in the Championship Golden Playmaker race, as of writing.

Charleston's grip on the game never loosened after going up 0-2. El Paso only recorded one shot on target after the hour mark, an attempt in the 74th minute by Christian Sorto that was saved easily by Zamudio.

The Battery saw out the 0-2 victory, their first against El Paso in three meetings. Saturday's win advances Charleston's record to 17W-5L-3D (53pts), good for second in the Eastern Conference.

With the victory, the Battery officially clinched a top-four finish in the conference with the combination of Charleston's result and scores around the league. This ensures that Charleston will host the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Patriots Point on November 1-2, with the exact day and time, as well as ticket information, to be announced in due course.

Luis Zamudio recorded his sixth shutout of the year after tallying two saves and one punch.

Douglas Martinez had a productive day while deputizing at right-back, leading the match with seven duels won in addition to two interceptions, one tackle won and six recoveries.







