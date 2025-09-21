Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC were unable to find momentum against Sacramento Republic FC, 0-2.

The Switchbacks came out strong in the first half, controlling 55.7% possession, winning all four tackles, and connecting on 178 accurate passes. Despite creating chances and testing the keeper, the boys in black and blue couldn't break through to find the back of the net before the break.

In the 8 ¬Â², goalkeeper Christian Herrera denies Sacramento an early goal. Sacramento sent a long ball from the right side, which was sent into the six-yard box, where a Colorado Springs header deflected straight up. Sacramento's #11 Russell Cicerone jumped on the loose ball with a header toward the left post, but Herrera reacted quickly to make the save.

Sacramento broke through in the 68 ¬Â² when #2 Jack Gurr, positioned on the right side of the 18-yard box, played a pass back into the middle to #24 Lewis Jamieson. Jamieson took a touch to set himself before firing a shot into the top-right corner.

Sacramento found the back of the net again in the 84 ¬Â². From midfield, Lewis Jamieson delivered a one-touch pass to #11 Russell Cicerone, who broke free and fired a shot from just inside the 18-yard box, bouncing it into the bottom-left corner.

Overall, the Switchbacks recorded eight shots and won four corners, finishing with a 79% passing accuracy. Defensively, the back line held strong with eight tackles won out of seven attempted and seven interceptions. However, the Switchbacks were unable to find the back of the net, falling 2-0 to Sacramento.

The Switchbacks have a midweek matchup at Weidner Field on September 24th as they take on New Mexico United for Game Night.







