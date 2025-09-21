New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United (10-10-4, 34 pts) battled to a gritty 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, securing a valuable point on the road thanks to a late equalizer. With the result, United sits fifth in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

From the opening whistle, the Black & Yellow set the tone, controlling possession and dictating the pace of play. The first half's standout moment came in the 29th minute, when goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a spectacular punch-save to deny a dangerous Monterey Bay opportunity.

The hosts struck first in the 70th minute, capitalizing on a second-half chance to take a 1-0 lead. But United responded with resilience. In the 87th minute, forward Luther Archimède rose above the defense to head home a rebound, leveling the match and recording his second goal for the club.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, halting New Mexico's recent winning streak but highlighting the squad's determination to grind out crucial points on the road. With the regular season winding down and playoff spots up for grabs, every point is vital in the tight Western Conference race..

Standout Performer: Kris Shakes

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes once again proved why he's becoming a vital presence between the posts for New Mexico United. Shakes recorded three key saves on the night, including a highlight-reel punch in the first half that kept United level during a tense stretch of play. Beyond the stat sheet, Shakes commanded his box with authority, showing poise under pressure and confidently directing the back line throughout the match. His composure and decision-making were instrumental in helping United secure a valuable point on the road.

Misconduct Summary:

MTB: Pierce Gallaway (Yellow Card - 68')

NM: Chris Gloster (Yellow Card - 75')

MTB: Jordan Stewart (Yellow Card - 82')

NM: Will Seymore (Yellow Card - 84')

MTB: Carlos Guzman (Yellow Card - 82')

Stats Summary: MTB/NM

Shots: 12/10

Shots on Goal: 4/3

Saves: 2/3

Corners Won: 6/2

Fouls: 10/12

Up Next:

New Mexico United continues its road swing next week, traveling to Colorado to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, September 24th. Kickoff at Weidner Field is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT. As the playoff race intensifies, United will look to build momentum and secure valuable points away from home.







