New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC
Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United (10-10-4, 34 pts) battled to a gritty 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, securing a valuable point on the road thanks to a late equalizer. With the result, United sits fifth in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
From the opening whistle, the Black & Yellow set the tone, controlling possession and dictating the pace of play. The first half's standout moment came in the 29th minute, when goalkeeper Kris Shakes made a spectacular punch-save to deny a dangerous Monterey Bay opportunity.
The hosts struck first in the 70th minute, capitalizing on a second-half chance to take a 1-0 lead. But United responded with resilience. In the 87th minute, forward Luther Archimède rose above the defense to head home a rebound, leveling the match and recording his second goal for the club.
The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, halting New Mexico's recent winning streak but highlighting the squad's determination to grind out crucial points on the road. With the regular season winding down and playoff spots up for grabs, every point is vital in the tight Western Conference race..
Standout Performer: Kris Shakes
Goalkeeper Kris Shakes once again proved why he's becoming a vital presence between the posts for New Mexico United. Shakes recorded three key saves on the night, including a highlight-reel punch in the first half that kept United level during a tense stretch of play. Beyond the stat sheet, Shakes commanded his box with authority, showing poise under pressure and confidently directing the back line throughout the match. His composure and decision-making were instrumental in helping United secure a valuable point on the road.
Misconduct Summary:
MTB: Pierce Gallaway (Yellow Card - 68')
NM: Chris Gloster (Yellow Card - 75')
MTB: Jordan Stewart (Yellow Card - 82')
NM: Will Seymore (Yellow Card - 84')
MTB: Carlos Guzman (Yellow Card - 82')
Stats Summary: MTB/NM
Shots: 12/10
Shots on Goal: 4/3
Saves: 2/3
Corners Won: 6/2
Fouls: 10/12
Up Next:
New Mexico United continues its road swing next week, traveling to Colorado to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, September 24th. Kickoff at Weidner Field is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT. As the playoff race intensifies, United will look to build momentum and secure valuable points away from home.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2025
- Roots Earn a Point Versus Western Leaders FC Tulsa in 1-1 Draw at Home - Oakland Roots
- New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC - New Mexico United
- San Antonio FC Downs Orange County, 3-1 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall at Home Against Charleston Battery - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Blank Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Battery Derail Locomotive FC in 0-2 Shutout Road Win, Goals by Jennings and Myers - Charleston Battery
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Settle for a Point Agaisnt North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Missed Chances and Costly Calls Haunt Orange County SC in 3-1 Defeat - Orange County SC
- LouCity Scores Three vs. Las Vegas, Rolls to a Fourth-Straight Win - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Fell Short, 2-1, In A Tight Battle Against Pittsburgh At Home - Hartford Athletic
- Lexington SC Downs Detroit City FC on the Road, 1-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Boone Bags Late Winner in Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oalex Anderson salvages point in final moments of stoppage time - North Carolina FC
- Missed Chances Haunt Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Earns Hard-Fought Point in 1-1 Draw at Monterey Bay FC
- New Mexico United Takes on Monterey Bay
- New Mexico United Falls, 1-0, to FC Tulsa Before Electric Home Crowd; Sergio Rivas Reaches Career Milestone
- United vs. Tulsa: Playoff Push Continues on Meow Wolf Night
- New Mexico United Dominate at Home, Climb to Third in the Western Conference