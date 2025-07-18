Hounds Split Points After Physical Battle in Detroit

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Another match with Detroit City FC turned into another slugfest for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and the two sides played out a physical 0-0 draw tonight at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich.

Eric Dick made three saves for his eighth clean sheet overall for the Hounds (6-6-4) and seventh in USL Championship play, tying him with Las Vegas' Raiko Arozarena for the league lead. Carlos Saldaña made two saves to earn the shutout for Detroit (5-6-6).

Shots in the match were even, 11-11, and Detroit had a slight edge in possession with 53.3 percent, reflecting the tight contest. Five of the 10 all-time meetings between the teams have been draws, and none of the 10 has had more than two combined goals scored.

First half

Ates Diouf was Detroit's most dangerous player on the day, and he showed that just six minutes into the match with a quick cut inside the box to fire a shot that was off target but close enough to have Dick scrambling across goal.

Diouf then came up on the short end of the game's biggest highlight in the 17th minute. He got on the end of a cross by Darren Smith from the right side, and with space left of goal, Diouf struck his shot with a right-footed volley. Dick was quick to react, however, and the Hounds' goalie not only got a glove to the well-hit shot, he corralled the rebound to end the threat.

The Hounds then nearly capitalized on a strange play after a set piece, as Saldaña tried to play the ball quickly forward but punted it off the back of retreating Hounds defender Sean Suber. The loose ball fell to Augi Williams, who shot quickly with the goalkeeper out of position but couldn't find the net.

Second half

The second half followed the same pattern as the first, with Detroit holding momentum early before the Hounds eventually gained control. Chances were scarce, however, and neither team put a shot on goal until the 67th minute when Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop fired a shot directly at Dick for an easy catch.

The Hounds' best chance came in the 76th minute after a slip in the Detroit midfield allowed Danny Griffin to pounce on a loose ball. Moving forward with numbers, Griffin found Robbie Mertz on the left after Bertin Jacquesson cleared space with his central run. Mertz took a touch on his right foot, 12 yards from goal, but a last-ditch tackle by Detroit's Michael Bryant poked the ball away as Mertz tried to shoot.

Griffin had a near-miss of his own in the 83rd minute, shooting just wide of the left post through traffic, and Detroit's Alex Villanueva had a good look at goal in the 88th, but he curled his shot slightly over the bar with the last decent view of goal in the match.

Modelo Man of the Match

Beto Ydrach was one of many Hounds who defended well in a match best described as choppy. The center back won 11 of 16 duels, including 6 of 7 aerial duels, both of which led the team for wins. He also added seven clearances and had five touches in the Detroit box, a product of Ydrach's strong match in the air on both attacking and defensive set pieces.

What's next?

The Hounds will finish out their first year of play in the USL Jägermeister Cup with a first-ever meeting with Portland Hearts of Pine out of League One. Both teams enter the match - a 6:30 p.m. start Friday, July 25 in Maine - with a 1-2-0 record in the Cup and unable to advance.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi, Jackson Walti, Bradley Sample (Charles Ahl 66'), Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz (Brigham Larsen 89'), Danny Griffin; Augi Williams (Bertin Jacquesson 66')

Detroit City FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Carlos Saldaña; Devon Amoo-Mensah, Shane Wiedt, Michael Bryant, Alex Villanueva; Jay Chapman, Ryan Williams; Haruki Yamazaki (Rhys Williams 67'), Ates Diouf, Jeciel Cedeño (Abdoulaye Diop 67'); Darren Smith

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

PIT - Bradley Sample 51' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Perrin Barnes 79' (caution - tactical foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.