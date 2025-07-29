Jacquesson Selected to Team of the Round

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson was named to the Team of the Round for the fourth and final round of group play in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the league announced this afternoon.

Jacquesson spearheaded the Hounds attack in a 2-2 draw on the road at Portland Hearts of Pine on Friday, scoring both of the Hounds' goals in a four-minute span. His first strike came off a clever cut to create space around traffic at the top of the box, and shortly afterward, he would tie the match with a 75th-minute penalty kick after Junior Etou was pulled down in the box.

In addition to his scoring his first multi-goal match of the season, Jacquesson had a team-high 10 touches in the Portland box, won a pair of free kicks and added one chance created. He is the first Hounds player to be named to the Team of the Round in the Jägermeister Cup - the USL's league cup contested by teams from the Championship and League One - and it is Jacquesson's first weekly honor of 2025.

The Hounds return to USL Championship play at 7 p.m. tonight when they host Miami FC at Highmark Stadium in a nationally televised match on ESPN2.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2025

