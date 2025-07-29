Boys in Blue to Host Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal on August 20

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal match between Indy Eleven and Greenville Triumph SC will now be played at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Greenville Triumph SC was originally drawn to host as the Group 6 winner against the Group 3 winner, Indy Eleven. The host change is due to Greenville's primary and secondary venues being unavailable.

The match will be played on Wednesday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven amassed 11 points in Jägermeister Cup group play (3-0-1), more than anyone in the 38-team field. In his two seasons, coach Sean McAuley has guided his teams to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semi-finals and the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals in their first-ever appearance. The Boys in Blue are 4-0-2 in Cup play this season (Open Cup & Jägermeister Cup), including a 2-0-1 mark at home.

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals (Aug. 19-20)

Indy Eleven vs. Greenville Triumph SC

Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Loudoun United FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Single-game tickets for the Wed. Aug. 20 Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinal can be purchased for $15 online here.

The Boys in Blue return to USL Championship play with "Block Party" on Saturday, August 2 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Eastern Conference rival Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Tickets for all Indy Eleven home matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







