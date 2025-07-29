Hartford Athletic Sign Defender Baboucarr Njie

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic announced the signing of versatile Gambian defender and midfielder, Baboucarr Njie, pending league and federation approval. Njie arrives with a strong résumé across the USL Championship and USL League One, bringing composure, experience, and adaptability to the squad.

"We're thrilled to welcome Baboucarr to Hartford," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a versatile player with a proven ability to contribute on both sides of the ball. Babou's talent and experience at the professional level make him a great fit for our team, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together this season."

Born in Serekunda, The Gambia, Njie moved to the United States to pursue his soccer career and quickly made an impact at the collegiate level with North Carolina Wesleyan College, earning USA South Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, an All-Conference First Team selection, and Player of the Year for the USA South Athletic Conference in 2019. In that season, he scored 15 goals and added seven assists, leading his team to the East Division Title with a 12-1 conference record.

Njie began his professional career in 2020 with Atlanta United 2, making 11 appearances in his debut USL Championship season. In 2021, he signed with Rio Grande Valley FC, where he played 26 matches, scored his first professional goal, and added an assist, quickly establishing himself as a reliable two-way presence.

Njie then joined Phoenix Rising FC ahead of the 2022 season, making 30 appearances and scoring once while starting in most of his matches. He returned to Phoenix in 2023 but saw limited action before transferring mid-season to Oakland Roots SC, where he continued to be a valuable asset. Throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Oakland, Njie made 48 appearances, scored 3 goals, and provided 4 assists.

As of mid-2025, he has totaled 127 USL Championship appearances and 6 goals, consistently demonstrating versatility and effectiveness as both a defender and midfielder, offering valuable flexibility to any coaching staff.

Njie is expected to be available for selection in tonight's match against New Mexico United.







