Hartford Athletic Celebrates Connecticut's Workforce

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD - Hartford Athletic, Connecticut's professional soccer team, honors trade professionals and roadside workers with two exciting pre-game events, Grow the Trades and Touch a Truck Nights. With over ten thousand attendees last year, these interactive and informative activities promise to draw large crowds. Through thoughtful pre-game programming, Hartford Athletic works to support local organizations and give back to the community.

WHAT: Grow the Trades Night celebrates the backbone of our community - trade professionals. Featuring hands-on displays and demonstrations that fans can interact with prior to kick off and tabling from 15 different Connecticut-based trade organizations, this pre-game event allows attendees to learn about career opportunities and enjoy a game of professional soccer. Touch a Truck will be an evening of big trucks and excited kids (and kids at heart), while drawing attention to the importance of work zone safety. Every year, there are about 100,000 work zone crashes around the U.S. and Hartford Athletic, in partnership with Work Zone Safety, seeks to bring attention to this heartbreaking stat. At this pre-game event, fans can explore, climb on and honk the horns of firetrucks, police cars and other impressive vehicles.

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

WHEN: Grow the Trades Night is July 30th at 8PM with pre-game events beginning at 6PM. Touch a Truck Night is August 6th at 7:30PM with pre-game events beginning at 5:30PM.

WHY: Hartford Athletic's mission is to make our city the best place to live, work, and play. Celebrating the vital contributions of trade professionals and roadside workers is a great way to honor those that keep our community running on a daily basis. Hartford Athletic aims to support local businesses, encourage workforce development and help build the future of Connecticut.

WHO: Hartford Athletic representatives, trade organization liaisons and CT Department Of Transportation Work Zone Safety officials can be made available for interview.

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES: During Grow the Trades Night, video/photo opportunities will include fans interacting with hands-on demonstrations and networking with trade organizations. One lucky fan will win a mystery grand prize courtesy of DEWALT. Touch a Truck Night will provide great photo/video content as kids and families check out all the trucks and vehicles on display. Members of the media are also invited to stay for the duration of the game.







