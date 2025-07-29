Gabi Torres Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for Round 4

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Gabi Torres earned a selection to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for Round 4 after his performance in a 1-0 victory at Union Omaha last Saturday.

In his second Jägermeister Cup start of the season, Torres played a key role in Los Locos' first win against Union Omaha. He recorded a team-high three tackles while completing 35 of 42 passes. He also made an impact on the offensive end with eight final third entries.

USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 4

GK - Ricardo Jérez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Jake Morris, Louisville City FC

D - Christian Ortiz, AV ALTA FC

M - Rafael Jauregui, Charlotte Independence

M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC

M - Gabi Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Rodrigo Robles, Greenville Triumph SC

F - Quenzi Huerman, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Mason Tunbridge, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach - Ian Cameron, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Bench - Tetsuya Kadono (OC), Tyler Clegg (COS), Fabrice Ngah (CLT), Chevone Marsh (GVL), Blake Bodily (TBR), Juan Agudelo (SA), Ates Diouf (DET)







