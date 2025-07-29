San Antonio FC Forward Juan Agudelo Named to USL JÄgermeister Cup Team of the Round

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Juan Agudelo has been named to the USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round bench following the squad's match against New Mexico United over the weekend.

The 32-year-old striker helped propel SAFC to the knockout rounds after posting the team's second brace of the season with a pair of scores against New Mexico. Agudelo's three goals in the tournament are tied for the most in the competition after four matches in the group stage.

The Colombia native becomes the third San Antonio player receive the award through the conclusion of group-stage play.

SAFC returns to league play this weekend, hosting Sacramento Republic FC this Saturday, August 2. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 4

GK - Ricardo Jérez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Jake Morris, Louisville City FC

D - Christian Ortiz, AV ALTA FC

M - Rafael Jauregui, Charlotte Independence

M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Rodrigo Robles, Greenville Triumph SC

F - Quenzi Huerman, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Mason Tunbridge, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach - Ian Cameron, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Bench - Tetsuya Kadono (OC), Tyler Clegg (COS), Fabrice Ngah (CLT), Chevone Marsh (GVL), Blake Bodily (TBR), Juan Agudelo (SA), Ates Diouf (DET)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.