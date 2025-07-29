Quenzi Huerman & Tyler Clegg Earn Team of the Round in USL Jagermesiter Cup Round 4

July 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Jagermesiter Cup officially announced today that Quenzi Huerman has been named to the Team of the Round and Tyler Clegg to Team of the Round bench for round four of the USL Jagermesiter Cup.

Quenzi Huerman by far played his best game of 2025 against Texoma FC on Saturday night. Not only did he score two goals, but he also created four chances, and held a passing accuracy of 81.6%.

Huerman's first goal happened quickly in the second half in the 51'. From a throw-in from #20 Yosuke Hanya, the ball was grabbed by the newest Switchbacks player #37 Brennan Creek. Creek with a quick touch passed the ball to Huerman, who shot the ball from the top of the 18-yard box, hitting the crossbar down past the goal line.

His second goal was right at the end of the game in stoppage time in the 93'. After receiving a pass from #14 Duke Lacroix on the left side of the pitch, Huerman spun to the left of the arc, planting his right foot to unleash a powerful left-footed rocket into the top right bin.

Tyler Clegg was a top-notch defender for the Switchbacks over the weekend, helping the team keep a clean sheet. He made five clearances, one interception, and held a passing accuracy of 94.5%.

Clegg also scored a goal for the team with the help of midfielder #20 Yosuke Hanya. Hanya was able to deliver a pass near the center circle, where Clegg made a run up the right. From far outside of the 18-yard box, Clegg fired a low shot to the bottom left corner, past three Texoma defenders, leaving Texoma's goalkeeper with no chance for a save.

USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 4

GK - Ricardo Jérez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

D - Devon Amoo-Mensah, Detroit City FC

D - Jake Morris, Louisville City FC

D - Christian Ortiz, AV ALTA FC

M - Rafael Jauregui, Charlotte Independence

M - Jeciel Cedeno, Detroit City FC

M - Gabriel Torres, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Rodrigo Robles, Greenville Triumph SC

F - Quenzi Huerman, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Mason Tunbridge, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Coach - Ian Cameron, South Georgia Tormenta FC

Bench - Tetsuya Kadono (OC), Tyler Clegg (COS), Fabrice Ngah (CLT), Chevone Marsh (GVL), Blake Bodily (TBR), Juan Agudelo (SA), Ates Diouf (DET)

