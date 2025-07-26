Switchbacks Dominated Texoma FC, 4-0

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secured a 4-0 win against Texoma FC in the final group stage match in the Jagermesiter Cup.

The Switchbacks marked the first goal on the scoreboard in the 39'. #7 Jonas Fjeldberg quickly ran up right outside the box, where he skillfully controlled the ball around two Texoma defenders. When he found an opening, he attempted a shot but was hit away by Texoma's goalkeeper #26 Aren Seeger. #27 Juan Tejada secured the rebound and tapped the ball right over Seeger.

Just a few minutes into the second half, the Switchbacks score again thanks to #11 Quenzi Huerman in the 51'. From a throw-in from #20 Yosuke Hanya, the ball was grabbed by the newest Switchbacks player #37 Brennan Creek. Creek with a quick touch passed the ball to Huerman, who shot the ball from the top of the 18-yard box, hitting the crossbar down past the goal line.

In the 79', Hanya moved up the left side of the pitch, creating space in the midfield. Hanya was able to deliver a pass to the center, where #4 Tyler Clegg made a run up the right. From far outside of the 18-yard box, Clegg fired a low shot to the bottom left corner, past three Texoma defenders and leaving Seeger with no chance for a save.

Quenzi Huerman solidified the victory with a brace in the 90+3'. After receiving a pass from #14 Duke Lacroix on the left side of the pitch, Huerman spun to the left of the arc, planting his right foot to unleash a powerful left-footed rocket into the top right bin.

With the Switchbacks earning four goals and a clean sheet, it was clear that the team dominated throughout the whole 90 minutes. The boys in black and blue held a 62% possession rate, made nine shots on target, and made 51 final third entries. Defensively, the team made 22 clearances, won eight out of 12 tackles, and made five interceptions.

Join us back at Weidner Field on Friday, August 1st, for Next Gen Night as the Switchbacks take on Lexington SC.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers:

Overall Thoughts

"We were very pedestrian in the first half. It was boring, and then in the second half, I thought we were completely different animals. So I think the boys should be pleased with the second half performance, and think we could have more. That's the reality of it. But obviously, I think it's the first time this year we've scored four goals, if I'm not mistaken, pleased with that clean sheet again. We're pleased, but we have to keep building."

On Brennan Creek & Quenzi Huerman

"(Brennan Creek) He's a really good footballer and you can see that he's hungry, He's starving for an opportunity, and he's been given it, so I think he's like a dog with a bone right now, and I'm really pleased for him with his contribution. Quenzi steps up with two outrageous goals. And again, he's capable of that. You want to kill him, because he misses the easy ones and puts the ones in the top corner. But I'm really, really pleased by him, because he works incredibly hard at it and had two really big moments of magic tonight. "

Tyler Clegg:

On the team's performance against Texoma

"Yeah, I thought it was good, good team performance today to win like we did, winning four-nil. It shows how good this team can be, and we can keep riding the momentum that's two wins in a row now, and we just need to keep that moving

forward, looking to next weekend against Lexington."

Quenzi Huerman On Personal Performance

"It's my first goal at home. It feels unreal, and luckily, I got two of them, so it couldn't feel better. We just had to come in with the right mindset of giving our best. And obviously, we're lucky enough that all the fans showed up! So we're just very excited that we got the win and I got the two goals in front of this beautiful crowd, and special shout out to my family, who's here, so I think they might need to come over quite often. You know, looking forward to Lexington next weekend here at home again."

On His Goals With His Family In Attendance

"Obviously get two goals in front of them. I couldn't be more proud. You know, seeing my dad so excited. That's a pretty special feeling. I think it was that bit of luck that I've been missing over the past few months, of putting myself in a good position, but either overhitting, hitting the crossbar, the post, I feel like I've done it all but scoring. So it feels good that it finally went in. I'll be honest with you, the first one was a bit more lucky. The second one, I knew the keeper didn't stand a chance."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (3) TXO: Aren Seeger (1)

Goals: COS: Tejada (37'), Huerman (A:Creek) (51'), Clegg (A:Hanya) (79'), Huerman (A:Lacroix) (90+3') TXO: N/A

YC:COS: Foster(82') Micaletto (87') TXO: Valentine (40'), Laszo (89'), Centeno 90+1'







