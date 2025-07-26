Oakland Fall 0-1 at Home in Final Cup Match of 2025

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots vs. Orange County SC

Oakland Roots created the game's first chance inside six minutes, as Morey Doner and Faysal Bettache forced a quick double save from Tetsuya Kandono.

Oakland registered a third shot on target inside 20 minutes, a tame effort from Faysal Bettache, before Orange County responded a minute later with a tame shot of their own for their first effort on target.

Orange County opened the scoring somewhat against the run of play, as Bryce Jamison found the net off the inside of the post in the 30th minute to give OC a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of the visitors as the two sides headed into halftime.

Coach Benny Feilhaber made two halftime changes, one of which led to substitute EJ Johnson forcing a goal-line save from Orange County early in the second half.

Oakland ramped up the pressure, controlling play in the Orange County half through the 80th minute.

The home team made one final late substitution, bringing on forward Luis Saldaña in a last push to chase the game.

Despite recording six shots on goal, Oakland was unable to find an equalizer, as the match ended 1-0 in favor of Orange County.

Oakland will return home to the Coliseum for their next action as they prepare to host Colorado Springs on August 9th following a bye weekend to open August.

Oakland Roots SC vs. Orange County SC

USL Jägermeister Cup | July 26, 2025

Venue: Oakland Coliseum

Kickoff: 1:00 PM PT

Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy

SCORELINE:

OAK: 0

OC: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Bryce Jamison 30'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OC: Pedro Guimaraes 32' (yellow card)

OC: Ashton Miles 32' (yellow card)

OAK: Bobosi Byaruhanga 48' (yellow card)

OC: Koa Santos 81' (yellow card)

OC: Gavan Karam 87' (yellow card)

OC: Oliver Kurnik 90+' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Gagi Margvelashvili (Neveal Hackshaw), Camden Riley (Luis Saldaña), Wolfgang Prentice, Panos Armenakas, Tyler Gibson (Bobosi Byaruhanga), Jürgen Damm (EJ Johnson), Morey Doner (Ilya Alekseev), Kai Greene, Raphael Spiegel, Ali Elmasnaouy (Daniel Gomez), Faysal Bettache

Unused subs: Julian Bravo, Emilio Martinez, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 0

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: Koa Santos, Tom Brewitt (Nico Benalcazar), Cameron Dunbar (Mouhamadou War), Bryce Jamison (Tristan Trager), Pedro Guimaraes, Benjamin Barjolo, Cheick Koné (Oliver Kurnik), Stephen Kelly (Efren Solis), Gavan Karam, Tetsuya Kadono, Ashton Miles

Unused subs: Ousmane Sylla, Chris Hegardt, Nicola Ciotta, Fernando Aguirre

Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 19 | Offsides: 1

