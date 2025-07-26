El Paso Locomotive FC Close out Jägermeister Cup Play with 1-0 Win over Union Omaha

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







PAPILLION, Nebraska - In their final match of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage, El Paso Locomotive FC held on for a 1-0 victory against Union Omaha on Saturday evening at Werner Park.

Locomotive controlled the first half for the most part and created several scoring chances early on. Los Locos finally broke through in the 39th minute as Christian Sorto's shot from the left side of the box found the post and then the chest of Beto Avila to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

El Paso were forced to defend for most of the second half as the hosts pushed for an equalizer. Sebastian Mora-Mora entered the match for Jahmali Waite in the 65th minute and was able to preserve the club's fifth shutout of the season.

GAME NOTES

Beto Avila scored his sixth goal across all competitions moving him into second for Locomotive this season behind Andy Cabrera (13).

Christian Sorto made his Locomotive debut tonight finishing with a team-high four shots and one on target.

Frank Daroma made his team-high 19th start this season tonight.

FORECAST: 85ºF, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Beto Avila 39'

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Jahmali Waite (Sebastian Mora-Mora 65'), Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi (Tony Alfaro 65'), Palermo Ortiz (Bryan Romero 73'), Memo Diaz, Emiliano Rodriguez (Wahab Ackwei 73'), Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Gabi Torres, Beto Avila, Christian Sorto (Omar Mora 65')

Subs Not Used: Alvaro Quezada, Eric Calvillo

OMA - (3-4-1-2) Cole Jensen, Marco Milanese (Mark Bronnik 65'), Anderson Holt (Brent Kallman 66'), Samuel Owusu, Brandon Knapp, Stéfano (Pato Botello Faz 72'), Ryan Becher (Joe Gallardo 72'), Sergio Ors, Isidro Martínez, Max Schneider (Laurence Wootton 46'), Charlie Ostrem

Subs Not Used: Rashid Nuhu, Dion Acoff

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Memo Diaz (Yellow) 28', Beto Avila (Yellow) 78', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 90'+4'

OMA - Marco Milanese (Yellow) 57', Charlie Ostrem (Yellow) 77'

MATCH STATS: ELP | OMA

GOALS: 1|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 53|47

SHOTS: 7|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 14|16

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 1|4

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, August 2 against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. in a Western Conference showdown. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets can be purchased at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets







