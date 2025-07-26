Orange County SC Plays Spoiler in Oakland with a 1-0 Win

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC travelled to Oakland looking to spoil the Oakland Roots' very slim chance of moving on in the Jägermeister Cup, and they succeeded with a gritty 1-0 victory over the Roots.

Oakland entered the game believing they still had a chance to move on, while OCSC fielded the youngest starting 11 in club history, with Tom Brewitt being the only player to start in last week's win over Las Vegas.

The youngsters didn't disappoint in the first half, absorbing Oakland's attack and countering effectively. OCSC's midfield structure created problems for Oakland from the first whistle to the final whistle.

Young phenom Bryce Jamison picked the right moment to score his first goal of the 2025 season, netting the opening goal of the match with a clinical finish in the 30' minute.

OCSC reserve keeper Tetsuya Kadono from Irvine was masterful against Oakland's aggressive attack, saving 4 shots in the first half.

The second half kicked off with both teams trading shots on goal. Oakland created their best opportunity in the 54th minute, slipping past Kadono, but Ashton Miles made a stunning backheel clearance off the line to deny them.

Camden Riley exited the match with a suspected leg injury, yet Oakland was permitted to utilize a concussion substitute, preventing them from playing with only 10 players. Consequently, OC gained an additional substitution in the 90+1st minute when midfielder Gavin Karam also suffered an injury.

OSCS brought on Tristan Trager and Mouhamadou War late in the match to increase the pressure and add fresh legs to the counterattack.

After 90' minutes, 7' minutes of stoppage time were added. A resilient OCSC team withstood Oakland's relentless pressure, holding firm until the final whistle to clinch a 1-0 win and their fifth clean sheet in six matches.

Milestones:

- Efern Solis from San Juan Capistrano, CA, made his professional debut

- Oliver Kurnik from San Diego, CA, made his professional debut

- Tetsuya Kadono from Irvine, CA, secured his second clean sheet in as many starts with 7 saves in the match

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

OAK 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

30' Bryce Jamison (OC) - Assist Cheick Koné

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

32' Pedro Guimaraes - Yellow Card

32' Ashton Miles - Yellow Card

81' Koa Santos - Yellow Card

90+6' Oliver Kurnik - Yellow Card

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

48' Bobosi Byaruhanga

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tom Brewitt [C](46' Nico Benalcazar), Ashton Miles, Koa Santos, Pedro Guimaraes, Stephen Kelly(46' Efern Solis), Gavin Karam(90+1' Nicola Ciotta), Cheick Koné(58' Oliver Kurnik), Cameron Dunbar(87' Mouhamadou War), Bryce Jamison(79' Tristan Trager), Ben Barjolo

Unused subs: Fernando Aguirre (GK); Ousmane Sylla, Chris Hegardt,

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 36% | Shots: 8 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |

OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP: (3-4-3)

Raphael Spiegel(GK); Kai Greene, Gagi Margvelashvili(54' Neveal Hackshaw), Camden Riley(85' Luis Saldana), Faysal Bettache, Tyler Gibson[C](46' Bobosi Byaruhanga), Ali Elmasnaouy(68' Daniel Gomez), Jurgen Damm(46' Emmanuel Johnson), Wolfgang Prentice, Morey Doner(77' Ilya Alekseev), Panagiotis Armenakas

Unused subs: Timothy Syrel(GK); Julian Bravo, Emilio Sorrosa

Head Coach: Benny Feilhaber

Possession: 64% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup | Round 1 - Game 4

Date: July 26, 2025

