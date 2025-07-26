Boys in Blue Win Group to Reach Jägermeister Cup Quarters

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven won the USL Jägermeister Cup Group 3 with a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa in the final round of group play on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. The Boys in Blue advance to the quarterfinals of the 38-team tournament on Wed. Aug. 20 at Group 6 winner Greenville Triumph SC of USL League One.

In his two seasons, coach Sean McAuley has guided his Indy Eleven teams to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semi-finals and the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinals in their first-ever appearance. The Boys in Blue are 4-0-2 in Cup play this season (Open Cup & Jägermeister Cup).

In the Jager Cup, Indy Eleven recorded a 3-0-1 mark in group play for 11 points, including a shootout victory over Birmingham Legion FC on June 28.

With his team leading 2-1, Boys in Blue goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made a key play in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, deflecting a cross from FC Tulsa's Harvey St Clair out of the area with his right foot. Sulte also had a key stop in the 15th minute off a header from Kalil ElMedkhar inside the six with a reflex save with his left arm inside the right post.

Indy Eleven scored first in the 38th minute with midfielder James Murphy initiating the scoring sequence with a long diagonal ball to Bruno Rendon on the right side. Rendon showed his speed going deep inside the area, delivering a cross to forward Romario Williams. Williams stopped the ball with his right foot and finished with a toe ball off FC Tulsa keeper Johan Penaranda inside the left post.

Early in the second half, the Boys in Blue nearly extended their lead in the 48th minute with midfielder Jack Blake made a nifty move inside the area to create space for a left-footed toe ball chip that caromed off the crossbar.

In the 51st, the second goal came for Indy Eleven when midfielder Cam Lindley played a ball outside to Rendon on the right side. Rendon took one touch and played it into the six where it was deflected by defender Lamar Batista for an own goal that gave the Boys in Blue a 2-0 lead.

Sulte made another key save in the 55th, punching away a blast from inside the area by Patrick Seagrist heading toward the left corner of the goal.

The Boys in Blue return to USL Championship play with "Block Party" on Saturday, August 2 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Eastern Conference rival Tampa Bay Rowdies.

USL Jägermeister Cup

Indy Eleven 2:1 FC Tulsa

Sat., July 26, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 90 degrees

Attendance: 9,065

2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 3-0-1 (8 GF), 11 pts; #1 in Group 3

FC Tulsa: 1-2-1 (8 GF), 4 pts; #4 in Group 3

Scoring Summary

IND - Romario Williams (Bruno Rendón) 38'

IND - Own Goal 51'

TUL - Giordano Colli (Jamie Webber) 72'

Discipline Summary

TUL - Patrick Seagrist (caution) 7'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (caution) 33'

TUL - Lamar Batista (caution) 35'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 73'

TUL - Bench (caution) 73'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (caution) 90'+1

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 90'+5

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Logan Neidlinger 77'), Cam Lindley (Pat Hogan 84'), Bruno Rendón, Jack Blake (Brem Soumaoro 84'), Elliot Collier (Maalique Foster 62'), Romario Williams (Edward Kizza 77').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Finn McRobb, Reice Charles-Cook.

FC Tulsa line-up: Johan Peñaranda (captain), Lamar Batista (Alex Dalou 60'), Delentz Pierre, Arthur Rogers, Patrick Seagrist (Lucas Stauffer 60'), Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Harvey St Clair, Eliot Goldthorp (Taylor Calheira 45'), Kalil ElMedkhar (Andrew Booth 67'), Jamie Webber.

