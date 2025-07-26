Morris' Heroics Rally LouCity to Commonwealth Cup Win Over Lexington SC

July 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC celebrates win

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL) Louisville City FC celebrates win(Louisville City FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL)

If this season's any indication, purple reigns on the soccer pitch in Kentucky - not green or blue or whatever color the club down the road decides to rep.

Jake Morris scored twice in stoppage time Saturday to rally Louisville City FC to a dramatic, 2-1 victory over in-state rival Lexington FC. As a result, LouCity lifted the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, before a capacity crowd at Lexington SC Stadium.

A thrilling affair saw the clubs combine for all three goals over the final three minutes plus stoppage time. The super sub Morris netted both of his shots in response to the opener from Lexington's Jacob Greene.

While a victory wasn't enough to advance LouCity in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the result paired with City's 2-0 regular season win over Lexington in May to see the boys in purple earn the Commonwealth Cup - a trophy awarded to the winner of the season series between the two Kentucky clubs.

"I don't feel we deserved to lose that game," said head coach Danny Cruz. "I think we played a really, really good match, and the players executed the game plan to a T. I was really, really proud of the desire from the group - the belief from the group. What an atmosphere. Our fans were incredible tonight. It's one of those memories I'll have for a long time just after the game with the fans. It was excellent - excellent all around and the boys deserve all the credit."

Louisville dominated the run of play, registering 33 total shots compared to the home side's nine. LSC was forced into 54 clearances as nearly 38% of the game's action was played in its own defensive third. Sixteen of the game's last 17 shots were off the boots of a visiting player. The hosts managed just two shots on target, one of which was Greene's goal.

Through all of that, the boys in purple persevered until Morris' breakthrough was spurred on by those outside the white lines: LouCity supporters. More than 8,000 crammed into Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday, many of them wearing purple.

"The fans were great," said goalkeeper Damian Las. "We're so grateful that we have amazing supporters like that who came all the way down to Lexington. The atmosphere there was amazing. That was a great derby. Most of all, thanks to the fans for driving."

Lexington's Green converted on an 87th-minute counter-attack against the run of play. But just when LouCity looked destined for a frustrating result, Morris emerged.

The 26-year-old first smashed a rebound into the net to equalize in the first minute of added time. Six minutes later, he hammered home an incredible left-footed strike from the left flank to make it a cup triumph for the visitors.

"I think this team is so tight - the culture and everything and a never-say-die attitude," Morris said. "I think it showed, not just with me but the whole time. The willingness to get the ball in the box, to throw numbers forward just suffocating them, I think it showed."

For the boys in purple, it's now back to Lynn Family Stadium for three straight home games - the first of them Tuesday in an international friendly with UEFA Champions League contender Eintracht Frankfurt. Kickoff between the USL Championship hosts and German Bundesliga visitors is set for 7:30 p.m. with tickets and more information available at LouCity.com/frankfurt.

Game Summary: Lexington SC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: July 26, 2025

Venue: Lexington SC Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 86 degrees, partly sunny

Scoring

Lexington SC (0, 1, 1)

Louisville City FC (0, 2, 2)

Goals

Lexington SC:

87' Jacob Greene (Michael Adedokun)

Louisville City FC:

90'+1 Jake Morris

90'+7 Jake Morris

Lineups

Lexington SC: 31 - Brooks Thompson; 24 - Kieran Sargeant (72' 22 - Jacob Greene), 5 - Kendall Burks, 6 - Joe Hafferty, 12 - Xavier Zengue, 16 - Edrey Cáceres (72' 8 - Nick Firmino), 10 - CJ Olney (46' 23 - Alfredo Midence), 71 - Michael Adedokun, 80 - Speedy Williams (c), 27 - Gaël Gibert, 99 - Cory Burke (72' 33 - Forster Ajago)

Subs not used: 1 - Logan Ketterer; 11 - Marcus Epps, 15 - Daniel Wu

Head coach: Terry Boss

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia (63' 3 - Jake Morris), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones (63' 15 - Manny Perez), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 17 - Taylor Davila, 31 - Kevon Lambert, 7 - Ray Serrano (80' 27 - Evan Davila), 23 - Sam Gleadle (80' 10 - Brian Ownby), 53 - Cameron Lancaster (63' 25 - Jansen Wilson)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 11 - Niall McCabe, 80 - Hayden Stamps, 83 - Brandon Dayes

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Lexington SC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 9 / 34

Shots on Goal: 2 / 8

Expected goals: 0.67 / 2.81

Possession: 41.8% / 58.2%

Fouls: 9 / 6

Offside: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 11

Discipline Summary

Lexington SC:

75' Alfredo Midence (yellow)

Referee: Corbyn May

