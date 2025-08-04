LouCity Set for Promotion-Packed 'Fill the Fam Night' this Saturday

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Amid their battle for first place, Louisville City FC and the Charleston Battery will face off at 8 p.m. Saturday in arguably the biggest game of the USL Championship regular season.

Just as they drew it up: This is also LouCity's annual "Fill the Fam Night," a promotion-packed game played annually as City hosts a top rival at Lynn Family Stadium.

A season-high 13,526 fans attended last year as Louisville defeated the Battery on Fill the Fam Night. A similar number - and why not more?! - could be on hand Saturday.

Tickets are available at LouCity.com, via SeatGeek or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. A 24-hour flash sale will also run from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday for $5.02 tickets to Lynn Family Stadium's supporter end; click here to access the sale.

Last time out, LouCity defeated North Carolina FC by a 4-1 score, reclaiming first place atop the USL Championship standings. The boys in purple have collected 41 points, level with Charleston, but hold the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head win over the Battery in the 2025 season opener. Second place in the league is a staggering nine points behind LouCity and Charleston, who are squarely the ones to catch in the regular season title race.

With the stage set for a massive 1-2 showdown, fans can be on the lookout for the following on Fill the Fam Night:

It's LouCity's first "Purple Out" - wear the club's signature color.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the first 2,000 fans can take advantage of a T-shirt and poster giveaway.

A $2 happy hour on beer, Pepsi products and water will run from 6:30-7:30 at bars throughout the concourse.

Look out for extra photo ops and family friendly activations in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone.

Get to your seats early for a flyover to cap the national anthem. Zambelli Fireworks will also welcome the teams to the field before kickoff.

LouCity's players will sign postgame autographs in Lynn Family Stadium's premium club; posters will be provided.

In addition to single game tickets, the club offers a Family Pack for groups of 4-6 fans that includes a $15 concession voucher with each ticket. Visit LouCity.com/family to purchase.

Those in the community who have never been to a game at Lynn Family Stadium can claim a free ticket thanks to LouCity's partnership with Kroger. Visit LouCity.com/first for more information.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.