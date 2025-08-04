Indy Eleven X Desnuda Organic Tequila: A Partnership Poured with Purpose

August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven and Desnuda Organic Tequila have officially kicked off a long-term partnership rooted in craft, culture, and shared energy. As part of the deal, Desnuda's mark will appear on the United Soccer League Championship player shorts.

"We are excited to partner with a brand-new company that provides an authentic experience like Desnuda," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw. "They show up where real energy lives and that is embodied at a Boys in Blue home match."

Hand-harvested and made without additives, Desnuda is a certified organic tequila distilled with care and built on restraint. No noise. No gimmicks. Just one ingredient shaped by time. In an age of industrial spirits and celebrity brands, Desnuda stays small on purpose because intention never scales.

"This partnership is special," said Brandon Korthuis, President of Desnuda Tequila. "Indy Eleven isn't just a team, they're a movement. They lead with heart, hustle, and hometown pride. That's exactly how we make our tequila. We're proud to show up alongside them, bottle in hand."

Desnuda isn't just sponsoring the game. It's showing up for the culture around it. Together, Indy Eleven and Desnuda raise the bar for what's possible on and off the pitch.

About Desnuda Organic Tequila

Crafted with intention, tradition, and ritual, Desnuda embodies honesty and authenticity. Desnuda is tequila reduced to its essence. No sweeteners. No additives. No artificial colors. Just 100% organic Blue Weber agave, harvested by hand and distilled with intention. Each bottle is a different expression of the same truth: one ingredient, shaped by time.

Every batch is made the long way, because it's the only way that feels honest. This isn't just tequila, it's the art of restraint. The beauty of not rushing. A ritual of attention and care. Each bottle begins in the red clay soil of the Jalisco region of Mexico and ends in your glass. Undiluted, undressed, unforgettable.

In a world of industrial spirits and celebrity tequila, Desnuda stays small by choice. We roast our agave in stone ovens. We ferment in closed tanks for purity. We distill in copper stills guided by the experience of generations.

Desnuda shows up where the spirit stirs loudest: across racetracks, fields, and festival grounds.

Desnuda partners with those who move culture at full speed, full volume, and full heart. From roaring speedways to sacred stages, we show up where real energy lives. Not as a logo, but as a presence.

The Boys in Blue travel to Eastern Conference opponent Detroit City FC on Saturday at 7 pm on WRTV 6 and ESPN+.

The next Indy Eleven home game is the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals vs. Greenville Triumph SC on Wed. Aug. 20 at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. All tickets for that match are $15.

Tickets for all Boys in Blue home matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







