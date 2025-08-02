Lindley 5th Player in Franchise History with 100 Appearances

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven midfielder Cam Lindley became the fifth player in franchise history to make 100 career appearances in the Boys in Blue's 3-1 setback to the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Carroll Stadium.

The Carmel, Indiana, native started his 150th USL Championship game and appeared in his 175th USLC contest, with 100 of them for the Boys in Blue. He joins Ayoze (126), Brad Ring (115), Karl Ouimette (108), and Don Smart (101) in the exclusive 100 Club for the franchise. Lindley is 25th on the USLC all-time list in assists (28) in 13,099 minutes of league regular-season play.

After Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the match, the Boys in Blue almost countered in the 14th minute with forward Romario Williams making a steal inside the area and quickly firing a right-footed shot that just missed.

Indy Eleven produced the equalizer in the 44th minute with captain Aodhan Quinn initiating the scoring sequence with a long ball down the left sideline that earned a corner kick. Midfielder James Murphy took a quick restart with a short corner to forward Maalique Foster who touched it back. After a quick touch, Murphy delivered a cross to the center of the box where defender Ben Ofeimu headed it home for his second goal of the season. It marked the first Boys in Blue assist for Murphy, who scored his first Indy Eleven goal two weeks ago at North Carolina FC.

The first-half goal was the 16th this season for the Boys in Blue, good for a tie for second in the USLC. Indy Eleven is tied for fourth in the league with 27 goals scored on the campaign.

After the Rowdies took a 2-1 lead in the second half, Murphy started a prime scoring opportunity to tie it in the 86th minute with a spin move in the middle of the field to create space to get it to Bruno Rendon on the right side. Rendon played a long cross to the far post to midfielder Oliver Brynéus, but his shot just missed.

The Boys in Blue travel to Eastern Conference opponent Detroit City FC next Saturday at 7 pm on WRTV 6 and ESPN+.

The next Indy Eleven home game is the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals vs. Greenville Triumph SC on Wed. Aug. 20 at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. All tickets for that match are $15.

Single game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:3 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sat., August 2, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 75 degrees

Attendance: 9,107

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-7-5 (-4), 20 pts; #7 in Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 5-10-2 (-6), 17 pts; #11 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

TBR - Woobens Pacius (Nick Moon) 12'

IND - Ben Ofeimu (James Murphy) 44'

TBR - Luis Álvarez (Woobens Pacius) 57'

TBR - Joey Skinner (Manuel Arteaga) 90'+8

Discipline Summary

TBR - Nick Moon (caution) 38'

TBR - Woobens Pacius (caution) 72'

IND - James Musa (caution) 75'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 80'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 90'+10

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa (Edward Kizza 79'), Josh O'Brien (Pat Hogan 45'), Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Cam Lindley (Oliver Brynéus 78'), Bruno Rendón, Jack Blake (Elliot Collier 60'), Romario Williams, Maalique Foster.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Elvis Amoh, Reice Charles-Cook, Brem Soumaoro.

Tampa Bay Rowdies line-up: Ethan Bandré, Aarón Guillén (captain), Robert Castellanos, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Blake Bodily, Lewis Hilton (Joey Skinner 72'), Danny Crisostomo (Forrest Lasso 90'+1), Laurence Wyke, Nick Moon (Juan Carlos Azocar 64'), Woobens Pacius (Manuel Arteaga 90'+1), Luis Álvarez (Ollie Bassett 71').

Tampa Bay Rowdies subs not used: Nicolas Campisi.







