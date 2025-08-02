Strikers on Target in Hounds Win over R.I.

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Augi Williams and Bertin Jacquesson scored six minutes apart in the second half to give the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a 2-0 victory over Rhode Island FC tonight at sold out Highmark Stadium.

The win runs the unbeaten streak for the Hounds (7-6-5) to eight games in all competitions and six straight in USL Championship play, and it was a league-leading eighth shutout in league play - ninth overall - for goalkeeper Eric Dick.

Rhode Island (4-9-5), the reigning Eastern Conference champion, was reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when striker JJ Williams was sent off after a skirmish in front of the Hounds' bench.

First half

Chances were scarce in the first half with only four total shots on goal, three by the Hounds, in the opening 45 minutes. But play was physical from the start with some big collisions and a total of eight bookings, including JJ Williams' red card.

Jacquesson recorded the first shot on goal just 14 seconds into the match, forcing the first of five saves by Rhode Island goalie Jackson Lee. Charles Ahl, getting the start one game after scoring his first pro goal, also forced a pair of first-half saves by Lee, one coming late in the half on a back-post header of a ball served by Luke Biasi.

Second half

The Hounds sprung to the front quickly after the break through some good individual work by Augi Williams in the 51st minute.

Williams settled a long ball forward from Biasi near the top left corner of the box, and the Hounds striker turned and cut toward the middle before hitting a shot back across his body and into the bottom left corner of the net. It was his fourth goal of the season, and also a milestone 80th goal in the USL Championship, the fourth-most all-time.

Jacquesson matched his strike partner's tally six minutes later after receiving a diagonal pass from Beto Ydrach. Jacquesson took a touch and carried the ball toward the goal line in the left side of the box before unleashing a powerful, angled shot that stayed under the crossbar. It was also Jacquesson's fourth goal of the year in all competitions, but his first in USL Championship play.

Dick only needed to make two saves on the day, but the tougher of those came in the 66th minute when he got low to deny Jojea Kwizera by pushing a hard shot around the post.

Three minutes later, tempers flared when both Ydrach and JJ Williams tried grabbing the ball for a throw-in. Williams delivered a blow that cut Ydrach as the players squared off, and referee Matt Thompson showed the red card for violent conduct.

The Hounds had chances to extend the lead late, but Lee made a pair of strong saves to deny Hounds captain Danny Griffin, including a close-range tip of the ball in stoppage time.

Modelo Man of the Match

Sean Suber anchored the back three in another clean sheet performance. The center back won 8 of 10 overall duels, including 6 of 7 in the air, to go with a team-leading eight clearances, a pair of successful dribbles and completing a team-high 57 passes.

What's next?

The Hounds (7-6-5) continue their four-match homestand by hosting Orange County SC (7-7-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at Highmark Stadium. Orange County was off this weekend after beating Phoenix, 4-1, in their last match Wednesday.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-1-2) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach (Junior Etou 81'); Luke Biasi, Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes; Charles Ahl (Robbie Mertz 80'); Bertin Jacquesson (Bradley Sample 81'), Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen 89')

Rhode Island FC (4-4-2) - Jackson Lee; Jojea Kwizera, Aimé Mabika, Karifa Yao, Hugo Bacharach (Aldair Sanchez 75'); Noah Fuson (Joe Brito 75'), Maxi Rodriguez (Dani Rovira 75'), Marc Ybarra (Kevin Vang 85'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Clay Holstad 75'); JJ Williams (sent off 69'), Albert Dikwa

Scoring summary

PIT - Augi Williams 51'

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson 57' (Beto Ydrach)

Discipline summary

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson 20' (caution - tactical foul)

RI - Maxi Rodriguez 25' (caution - dissent)

PIT - Luke Biasi 32' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Danny Griffin 42' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Guillaume Vacter 63' (caution - reckless foul)

RI - Hugo Bacharach 67' (caution - tactical foul)

RI - JJ Williams 69' (sent off - violent conduct)

PIT - Augi Williams 81' (caution - delaying restart)







