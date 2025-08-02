Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC(Rhode Island FC)

PITTSBURGH - Rhode Island FC's regular-season struggles against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC continued on Saturday in a 2-0 loss at Highmark Stadium. Although the Ocean State club had its fair share of chances in the first half, a pair of second-half goals and a red card put Pittsburgh firmly in control as it held RIFC scoreless in its return to USL Championship action.

In a tightly-contested first half, neither team could find the breakthrough as opportunities came few and far between. Although Rhode Island FC (4W-9L-5T) outshout Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7W-6L-5T) 6-4, the Riverhounds were the first to test the RIFC goal with a pair of long-range efforts that were comfortably controlled by RIFC goalkeeper Jackson Lee. On the other end, with the exception of a mishit volley from Maxi Rodriguez that bobbled into the hands of Pittsburgh keeper Eric Dick just before the halftime whistle, the visitors did not do much to test the Pittsburgh defense.

The hosts quickly changed the tide just six minutes into the second half, opening the scoring when Augustine Williams picked out the bottom corner with a powerful effort from distance. After the Pittsburgh back line launched a clearance down the field from its own defensive third, Williams brought it down with a crafty touch, getting around a pair of defenders before launching a shot past Lee from outside the penalty area.

As the Riverhounds began to take control of the game on the attack, Bertin Jacquesson continued to create havoc down the left side, doubling the lead in the 57th minute. After he got on the end of a long ball that fell at the top of the box, Jacquesson took off into the box with a quick touch before drilling a shot into the roof of the net at the near post.

In the 60th minute, the Ocean State club nearly cut the deficit in half when Marc Ybarra found the head of JJ Williams with a free kick. Williams flicked the set piece past an onrushing Eric Dick, but the ball bounced only as far as a goal line before being cleared out by a Pittsburgh defender. Three minutes later, Williams went for goal directly from a free kick, but his shot flew just north of the bar.

In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Pittsburgh nearly capped off a strong performance with another great chance when Danny Griffin connected with a cross from inside the six-yard box. However, Lee made a fantastic outstretched save to end an otherwise difficult game on a positive note for the Ocean State club.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for the first of three-straight home games when it welcomes Detroit City FC on a Wicked Good Weeknight on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

PIT - Augustine Williams, 51st minute: Williams picks out the bottom corner with a long-range shot. PIT 1, RI 0

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson (Beto Ydrach), 57th minute: Jacquesson fires a shot into the roof of the net past the far post. PIT 2, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Former Pittsburgh Riverhounds Marc Ybarra, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Dani Rovira all featured against their previous club.

In the 69th minute, JJ Williams received a straight red card.

Cranston native Kevin Vang made his 2025 USL Championship debut for Rhode Island FC, coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jojea Kwizera

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.