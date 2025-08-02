Rowdies Knock off Indy 3-1

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IND - The Tampa Bay Rowdies claimed all three points in a 3-1 result over Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak against Indy to ten matches.

"I think we showed a lot more cutting edge in the final third tonight, which is what we wanted," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "We're really happy with three points on the road in a place like Indy, which is a very difficult place to come."

Rowdies Forward Woobens Pacius opened the scoring early in the match with his team-leading seventh goal of the regular season in the 12th minute. The scoring sequence kicked off with a perfectly placed long ball out of Tampa Bay's defensive half from midfielder Lewis Hilton to find teammate Nick Moon on the right wing. Moon centered the ball for Pacius, who held off his defender and returned the favor with a pass back to Moon as he streaked past him. Moon carried the ball toward the box before flicking a pass into space for Pacius to collect and smash past keeper Hunter Sulte.

The hosts struck back for an equalizer on a set piece opportunity moments before the half time whistle. After putting the ball in play with a short corner, Indy's James Murphy received it back and swiftly sent a cross into the box for defender Benjamin Ofeimu to head into the back of the net.

Tampa Bay pulled out in front again 12 minutes into the second half on a counterattack. Pacius did well to head a long ball into space for Luis Alvarez, sending the attacking midfielder into the final third with just one man to beat. Alvarez did just that, turning defender Patrick Hogan around and launching a low strike from outside the box that clipped the inside of the left post on its way into the net.

Alvarez's match-winning tally marked his first goal for the Rowdies since joining the club via transfer in early June.

"We spoked to Luis about having an impact in the second half and making sure he was threatening," said Casciato. "He did that on a great finish. We're really pleased for him. I'm sure that's going to be the first of many."

Indy pushed for an equalizer in the final stages to no avail. Rowdies Substitute Joey Skinner bagged his second goal in as many matches to seal the result as the final whistle neared in the eighth minute of added time. With midfielder Ollie Bassett being impeded by a tug from an Indy defender, Rowdies Forward Manuel Arteaga wisely took the ball and charged forward to play the advantage as the hosts waited for the referee's whistle. Arteaga carried the ball all the way into the final third before sliding a pass over to an unmarked Skinner, who finished the chance to put the final nail in the coffin.

Saturday's victory lifts the Rowdies to 17 points on the season, two points below the current line for the final playoff spot with 13 matches left to play in the season. The result also marks the first time all year the Rowdies have recorded consecutive wins in league action. Both victories came away from home.

"On the whole we've made great progress, and the team is moving in the right direction," said Casciato. "It's good to come on the road on two occasions now in two difficult places like Indy and like Hartford, and come away with all three points.

Next up, the Rowdies close out their road swing with a matchup against North Carolina FC on Saturday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the match on Tampa Bay 44 and ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Pacius (Moon), 12'

IND - Ofeimu (Murphy), 44'

TBR - Alvarez (Pacius), 57'

TBR - Skinner (Arteaga), 90+8'

Caution Summary

TBR - Moon, Yellow Card, 38'

TBR - Pacius, Yellow Card, 72'

IND - Musa, Yellow Card, 74'

IND - Murphy, Yellow Card, 80'

IND - Foster, Yellow Card, 90+10'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Vancaeyezeele, Castellanos, Guillen, Moon (Azocar, 64'), Wyke, Crisostomo (Lasso, 90+1'), Hilton (Skinner, 72'), Bodily, Alvarez (Bassett, 72'), Pacius (Arteaga, 90+1')

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, Lasso, Skinner, Bassett, Arteaga, Azocar

Indy: Sulte, Ofeimu, O'Brien (Hogan, 46'), Musa (Kizza, 79'), Rendon, Lindley Bryneus, 78'), Murphy, Quinn, Foster, Williams, Blake (Collier, 60')

Indy Bench: Charles-Cook, Hogan, Soumaoro, Kizza, Collier, Amoh, Bryneus







