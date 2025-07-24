Rowdies Add Juan Carlos Azócar

July 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that the club has signed veteran Venezuelan attacker Juan Carlos Azócar, pending international clearance.

"Juan is a player I've tracked for a number of years now," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I think he's always been an impact player at this level. He's somebody that I've tried to sign in the past with other clubs, so I'm delighted to bring him here. He's got real pace, real power. He's a good attacking threat. I think he brings great versatility. He can fill three or four different spots at a high level. We're looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the team in this back half of the season."

Azócar returns to the USL Championship after spending the first half of the year with Venezuelan side Portuguesa FC. His previous stints in the USL Championship have included stops at Rio Grande Valley FC, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, and San Antonio FC.

Born in Maracay, Venezuela, Azócar began his professional career at 16 years old with Aragua before going on to make nearly 200 appearances in his home country's top division, primarily with Deportivo Táchira and Deportivo La Guaira. Following a one-season loan stint with Armenian Premier League side Urartu, Azócar enjoyed a breakout season as a loanee with Oakland during the 2022 USL Championship season, netting 10 goals in 35 appearances.

Azócar offers versatility to the Rowdies squad for the second half of the season. The 29-year-old veteran has been utilized as an outside back, a central attacking midfielder, and a forward throughout his career in Venezuela, Europe, and the United States.

"I'm very happy to have this opportunity here in Tampa Bay," said Azócar. "It's a great opportunity for me professionally and personally to return to the USL Championship with a great team like the Rowdies. My previous seasons in the USL were very important to me in my career. It's also nice to be in Florida, where much of my family already lives. I look forward to playing my first game and doing my best to help the team in any way I can."







