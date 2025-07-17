Rowdies Support Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame as Sponsors

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are proud to announce the club has become a sponsor of the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame, which will honor the region's rich soccer heritage by inducting its first class at a banquet dinner on August 14.

"The Rowdies are thrilled to see the formation of the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame,'' said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Our region's history is filled with individuals from the professional, amateur and college ranks in both men's and women's soccer who are deserving of recognition for their significant contributions to the sport locally and abroad. We are excited to see the first induction class and equally excited to see all the worthy new additions in the years to come.''

The Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame's inaugural class of inductees includes legendary Rowdies players Mike Connell, Derek Smethurst, and Steve Wegerle. The Rowdies first-ever head coach Eddie Firmani is also among the list of inductees, along with Rowdies team executive Francisco Marcos and the team's founding owner George Strawbridge.

In addition to honoring the first class of inductees, the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame will also recognize the 1975 Rowdies team with a Team of Distinction Award for their victory in the NASL Soccer Bowl Final.

The Hall of Fame ceremony and dinner is open to the public and will be held at Higgins Hall on the campus of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Tampa. Individual tickets for the event are available for $90, with tables also available for $1,000. Additionally, there's a chance to join the organization's ground floor through a lifetime membership in the Founders Club for $250 annually for six years, or a flat rate of $1,500.

Tickets and memberships are available at TampaBaySoccerHallOfFame.org. For more information, call (813) 467-6916 or follow the organization on Instagram and Facebook Page for updates.

"It is very exciting to have the current Rowdies organization support our mission of preserving the Tampa Bay soccer legacy on the 50th anniversary of the Rowdies' inaugural season,'' said Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fam Board of Director Member Fred Sikorski. "It has been amazing to see all of the support for the Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame and our mission. While soccer existed when the Rowdies came to Tampa, no one could have anticipated the explosion in the sport's popularity.''

Other inductees for Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame's inaugural class include Coach Jay Miller, who spearheaded the University of Tampa's 1981 NCAA Division II national-championship team; Coach Jim DiNobile, a player and head coach at Eckerd College; Coach Vicky King, a state champion and four-decade active leader of the Land O'Lakes High School girls program; Mike Mekelburg, a U.S. Soccer National Assignor and former referee; and longtime journalist, broadcaster and publicist Jim Henderson, who covered the Rowdies from 1975-83 for the Tampa Tribune.

The Tampa Bay Soccer Hall of Fame ceremony coincides with the Rowdies Original Era Night celebration on Saturday, August 16 at Al Lang Stadium as the Rowdies host Phoenix Rising FC for a nationally televised match on ESPN2. Past Rowdies legends of the Original Era will be in attendance for pregame autographs as well a special halftime ceremony in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the team's first championship.

