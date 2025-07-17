LouCity Signs Norton Children's Patient Nzombi to One-Game Contract

Ahead of this weekend's matchup with FC Tulsa, Louisville City FC has signed Ezekiel Nzombi to a one-game contract in partnership with Norton Children's.

The 8-year-old met the team at training on Thursday before putting pen to paper on his deal. He'll be available for selection Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium leading up to LouCity's 8 p.m. kickoff.

"We are so happy that we could sign Ezekiel to a contract here at Louisville City. His fight, his spirit, and his commitment are traits that we want in all of our players," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "I am grateful for our partnership with Norton Children's and privileged to get to meet some amazing young kids. We are looking forward to having Ezekiel with the group this week!"

"Zeek" suffered a stroke when he was just 2 years old. Norton Children's provided him with specialized care, setting him on a path to healing. He was released from his care just this past May and is now a thriving second grader, playing basketball and soccer, and living a vibrant, active life.

In addition to his role with the team Saturday, Zeek will be recognized at halftime as the Norton Children's Superhero of the Game - a fan-favorite opportunity to recognize those living life to the fullest despite obstacles in their way.

This marks the fourth-straight year Norton Children's has partnered with LouCity to connect a patient with the professional soccer club. In 2022, "Super Drew" Esposito helped inspire the boys in purple for a victory over the Charleston Battery following his bout with a brain tumor. In 2023, Titas Verhey joined the team amid his battle with a rare form of cancer. And in 2024, 15-year-old Ethan Wright, a Type 1 diabetes patient, joined LouCity for a thrilling 4-3 win over Sacramento Republic.

Norton Children's is a comprehensive network of highly trained pediatricians, pediatric specialists and support services providing care for children of all ages. Offering a spectrum of pediatric care throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana, it comprises two hospitals, a medical center, regional outpatient centers, and primary and specialty care physician practices.







