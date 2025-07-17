Orange County SC's Kyle Scott Transferred to England's Crawley Town

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County SC today announces the transfer of midfielder Kyle Scott to Crawley Town F.C. of England's EFL League Two.

Scott, 27, joined Orange County SC in August 2022 and quickly became a vital part of the squad, leading the team in several key defensive metrics across multiple seasons.

"At Orange County SC, we pride ourselves on being a platform for players to take the next step in their careers," said Peter Nugent, OCSC President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "While it's bittersweet to see Kyle move on, this is exactly the kind of opportunity we work hard to create. Kyle has been an important part of our club over the past three years, both on and off the field and his move to Crawley Town reflects the talent and dedication he has shown throughout his time here. We'll be following Kyle's journey closely and wish him every success in England."

A product of the Chelsea FC Academy, Scott made 77 appearances for Orange County SC, tallying 2 goals and 7 assists. Known for his versatility and relentless work rate, he established himself as a dynamic force in midfield. The Bath, England native has also represented three national teams at youth levels: England (U16), Republic of Ireland (U17), and the United States (U18 and U20).

"I want to say thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, fans, and everyone at Orange County for the past three years," said Scott. "These have been the best years of my footballing career. Leaving is difficult, and the decision never got any easier, but I'm looking forward to new challenges. I'll always look forward to seeing you all again and will continue to support from back home."

Orange County SC extends its gratitude to Kyle for his contributions and wishes him continued success in this next chapter of his career.

Per club policy, the terms of the transfer will not be disclosed.







