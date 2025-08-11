Top United States U-16 Defender Tyson Espy Signs with Orange County SC

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, CA - August 11, 2025 -Orange County SC is pleased to announce the signing of 16-year-old defender Tyson Espy to his first professional contract. A standout with the U.S. Youth National Team, Espy joins OCSC's acclaimed #NextWave development program from the LAFC Academy.

Hailing from Dana Point, CA, born in Irvine, Espy holds the distinction of being the first Irvine-born player to sign a professional contract with OCSC. Before joining the LAFC Academy, Espy played his youth soccer with Laguna United.

Espy is considered to be one of the top youth prospects in the nation in his age group. He was recently named to the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin and previously completed a training stint with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

"We are delighted to welcome Tyson to Orange County SC," said President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent. "Tyson is a highly promising prospect, and there was considerable interest in him from clubs across the country, so his decision to sign here is a strong endorsement of the development pathway we've built. We're fully committed to providing the structure, support, and professional environment needed for him to grow and ultimately achieve his goals of competing at the highest level in Europe. We look forward to contributing to his development and helping him reach his full potential."

Espy has been a mainstay in U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-15 and U-16 levels. With the U-15 squad, he won both the UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal and the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia. He scored his first international goal in a November 2024 draw against Mexico and most recently traveled to Argentina and Uruguay with the U-16s. He is considered a core member of the U.S. player pool ahead of the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Championship and 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I chose to join OCSC for a few reasons... to take my development to the next level by playing in a competitive, professional environment; to push myself in new ways and lean into the challenges of playing on a first team; and because OCSC provides a strong platform to prepare me to play in Europe," said Espy. "While with OCSC, I want to maximize my development and contribute to the rise of the team to win the USL Championship.

Beyond OCSC, I see myself playing in Europe... that's the goal, and I believe OCSC is the perfect place to make this a reality."

After excelling at the MLS Academy level, Espy is now taking the next step by signing professionally with Orange County SC and joining the Pathway to Europe program, OCSC's proven track record of launching top youth talent to the global stage.

He will reunite on the back line with former LAFC teammate Pedro Guimaraes, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of former OCSC stars like Kobi Henry, Korede Osundina, Kyle Scott, and Milan Iloski, all of whom have gone on to play for top-flight clubs around the world.

Espy will be available for selection on Saturday, August 16th, for the away game in Colorado Springs.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs defender Tyson Espy, August 2025

Name: Tyson Espy

Position: Center Back

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 170 lbs

Number: #15

Born: April 3, 2009

Birthplace: Irvine, CA

Hometown: Dana Point, CA

Previous Club: LAFC Academy

