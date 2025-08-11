Da'vian Kimbrough Leads Mexico's U15s to Concacaf Championship

At 15 years old, Da'vian Kimbrough is already proving himself to be an international star, leading Mexico to the U15 Concacaf Championship. Playing in Costa Rica for the tournament, the Republic FC forward scored a tournament-leading 6 goals, winning the Golden Boot and solidifying himself as the premier attacker of the tournament.

The Golden Boot winner led Mexico to a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in the semi-finals, scoring the opening goal in the match to give Mexico an early advantage. The squad held the lead for the rest of the match, eventually taking down the tournament hosts on their home turf.

Moving on to face the USA U15 squad in the championship match, Kimbrough contributed another goal in Mexico's 5-0 blowout to win the Concacaf trophy.

Kimbrough scored in each of Mexico's 6 matches, spearheading a formidable team that scored 24 total goals and conceded just 4. In Mexico's group-stage match against Honduras, 15-year-old willed Mexico to a 2-0 victory with an assist and a perfectly placed goal in the 53rd minute.

Despite his youth, the prodigy already has professional experience with Republic FC's first team, an advantage very few players in his age group can claim. Kimbrough's time on the professional field in the USL has been key to his development as a player. Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins has a front row seat to see Kimbrough's growth in training and on the field.

"He's maturing all the time and getting better, so it's great to see that he's getting recognition on that stage," Collins said. "For us as a club, it's great to have a player playing at that level and not only playing, but really contributing,"

Kimbrough has a history of deep tournament runs with the Mexican Youth National Team, as the U15 Concacaf Championships are Kimbrough's 3rd competition with the squad. He previously played in the 2023 Football Federations Cup in Spain, where he scored two goals in the championship game vs Spain, and in the 2024 East Mallorca Cup.

With a new trophy in his case, Kimbrough's returns to Republic FC for a rivalry matchup at Heart Health Park against Oakland Roots SC on August 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Sacrepublicfc.com/tickets







