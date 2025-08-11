Marcos Cerato Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa forward Marcos Cerato has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week following his outstanding finish in Tulsa's emphatic 5-2 victory over New Mexico United on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Cerato's nomination is for his strike at the 50:33 mark, coming just moments after halftime. With Tulsa already in front, the Brazilian attacker seized the moment - latching onto a pass, taking a deft touch to create space, and curling a precise effort beyond the New Mexico goalkeeper. The goal ignited the second-half surge and helped seal a statement win for the league leaders in front of their home supporters.

The victory, powered by five different goal-scorers, reinforced Tulsa's dominance at the top of the table and showcased the team's attacking depth. Cerato's clinical finish stood out in a match filled with quality moments, earning him a place among the week's top performers.

Week 23 Goal of the Week Nominees

Lewis Hilton (Tampa Bay Rowdies) - 22:04

Jansen Wilson (Louisville City FC) - 27:30

Ousman Jabang (New Mexico United) - 40:19

Marcos Cerato (FC Tulsa) - 50:33

How to Vote

Fans can vote for Cerato's strike in the USL Championship Goal of the Week fan poll, now live at uslchampionship.com.

Voting is open through Thursday at 12:00 PM ET, with the winner announced later that day at 4:00 PM ET on the league's official social media channels.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.