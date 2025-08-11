Key Takeaways from Roots' 1-2 Loss at Home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland had momentum throughout the majority of Saturday's home fixture versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. But after falling behind midway through the contest, Roots were unable to completely erase the deficit to salvage crucial points in the table as they fell to Colorado Springs 1-2 at the end of ninety.

Roots now sit in 11th place in the Western Conference, four points out from the playoff line as it currently stands. The club will look to narrow the playoff gap on the road versus NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC in their next contest on August 16th. Until then, we look to draw some takeaways from Saturday's home loss to the Switchbacks:

You Miss 100% of the Shots You Don't Take

Roots attempted 17 shots in Saturday's game versus the Switchbacks, almost twice as many as their next highest total in a 2025 league contest. While only two of those shots found their way on target, the elevated attempt numbers are a promising step in the right direction for the club who currently sit dead-last in that category league-wide.

In fact, more than 11% of Roots' total shot attempts in 2025 regular season matches came from just Saturday's game. If these numbers stay elevated, offensive production will follow.

Not Our Day

Oakland's defense has been one of the better units league-wide as of late, and on paper that trend looked as if it should have continued in Saturday's match. Roots held Colorado to just two shots on target throughout the game - unfortunately, both of those found the back of the net, and were enough to give the visitors the win.

Generally, a defensive showing like Saturday's will make it hard for opposing teams to walk away with all three points, but Colorado capitalized on their few chances, and Roots couldn't say the same.

Within Striking Distance

While Saturday's contest widened the gap between Oakland and the playoff line, four points is by no means insurmountable. With 12 regular season fixtures still to come, Roots' playoff destiny is still squarely within their own hands, and a few key tweaks turning close losses such as Saturday's into wins - or at the very least draws - could see the club rise up the table in no time.







